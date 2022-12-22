Entertainment TV 'That '90s Show' Trailer Shows a Basement Full of 'Chaos' — and Teases Original Cast's Return Netflix's That '70s Show spinoff will premiere on Jan. 19 By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Hello Wisconsin! Kitty and Red Forman (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith) have opened their home, once again, to a whole new group of rebel teens. A new trailer for Netflix's That '70s Show spinoff, That '90s Show, features their teenage granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), who comes to visit Wisconsin during the summer of 1995, and finds a group of misfits who welcome her with open arms. "I'm going to get Fritos, Tostitos, Doritos, all the -itos," Kitty says to a hesitant Red, who replies, "Don't feed them, Kitty. That's how it started the first time." The new group is back in the basement with hilarious one-liners, keg parties and a little bit of pot to make the circle go round. "Leia, do you wanna hear about the Donkey Kong conspiracy?" Nikki says. "He's a gorilla!" Patrick Wymore/Netflix Netflix's That '70s Show Spinoff Will See Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp Return as '90s Grandparents Another teen adds, "It's kind of like how Sheryl Crow isn't actually a crow." Though That '90s Show features a whole new cast of teens, your favorite That '70s Show stars won't be completely lost to the storyline. The trailer reveals the fate of one beloved character — Fez. Played by Wilmer Valdarrama, Fez is living his adult life as a glamorous hair stylist, with Kitty as one of his clients. "My guy's got a bunch of salons. You may have seen his commercials," Fez's life is prefaced. Courtesy of Netflix All of a sudden, Kitty is in his chair. "Welcome back to Chez Fez," he says with a whip of the salon cape. "It's always an honor to have your hair in my chair." That '90s Show Teaser Brings Back Iconic Forman Parents Alongside a Rowdy New Group of Teens The trailer ends with a glimpse at series OGs Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Tommy Chong returning to Point Place home as a whole new generation steps into the very same basement for their coming of age. Courtesy of Netflix Grace and Prepon — Eric and Donna, respectively — are Leia's parents, struggling with how to navigate her teen years. "All I know is I'm going to love her and stand behind her no matter what," Eric says. Red responds, "That is a great idea because when you stand behind your kids, it's easier —" Eric, Donna and Kiitty then chimes in, "to put your foot in their ass." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 1 of That '90s Show will premiere Thursday, Jan. 19 on Netflix.