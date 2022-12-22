'That '90s Show' Trailer Shows a Basement Full of 'Chaos' — and Teases Original Cast's Return

Hello Wisconsin!

Kitty and Red Forman (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith) have opened their home, once again, to a whole new group of rebel teens. A new trailer for Netflix's That '70s Show spinoff, That '90s Show, features their teenage granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), who comes to visit Wisconsin during the summer of 1995, and finds a group of misfits who welcome her with open arms.

"I'm going to get Fritos, Tostitos, Doritos, all the -itos," Kitty says to a hesitant Red, who replies, "Don't feed them, Kitty. That's how it started the first time."

The new group is back in the basement with hilarious one-liners, keg parties and a little bit of pot to make the circle go round. "Leia, do you wanna hear about the Donkey Kong conspiracy?" Nikki says. "He's a gorilla!"

Another teen adds, "It's kind of like how Sheryl Crow isn't actually a crow."

Though That '90s Show features a whole new cast of teens, your favorite That '70s Show stars won't be completely lost to the storyline. The trailer reveals the fate of one beloved character — Fez. Played by Wilmer Valdarrama, Fez is living his adult life as a glamorous hair stylist, with Kitty as one of his clients.

"My guy's got a bunch of salons. You may have seen his commercials," Fez's life is prefaced.

All of a sudden, Kitty is in his chair. "Welcome back to Chez Fez," he says with a whip of the salon cape. "It's always an honor to have your hair in my chair."

The trailer ends with a glimpse at series OGs Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Tommy Chong returning to Point Place home as a whole new generation steps into the very same basement for their coming of age.

Grace and Prepon — Eric and Donna, respectively — are Leia's parents, struggling with how to navigate her teen years. "All I know is I'm going to love her and stand behind her no matter what," Eric says.

Red responds, "That is a great idea because when you stand behind your kids, it's easier —"

Eric, Donna and Kiitty then chimes in, "to put your foot in their ass."

Season 1 of That '90s Show will premiere Thursday, Jan. 19 on Netflix.