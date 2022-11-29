'That '90s Show' Teaser Brings Back Iconic Forman Parents Alongside a Rowdy New Group of Teens

Mark your calendars, That '70s Show fans — it's almost time to head back to Point Place!

Netflix unveiled the first teaser Tuesday for its anticipated spin-off That '90s Show. The 1995-set series sees Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) — daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) — visiting grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) for the summer.

"Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen [Ashley Aufderheide]. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate [Maxwell Donovan], his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki [Sam Morelos], the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie [Reyn Doi], and the charming Jay [Mace Coronel], Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago," a description of the series reads. "Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well ... Red."

The new teaser shows Leia and her friends heading down to the Forman family's iconic basement, where plenty of mischief went down in the original FOX sitcom.

"OK, kids. The basement is all yours," says Kitty.

Though Red advises the teens to keep their "lights on, shorts on and no dancing," so naturally they start kissing and partying, red Solo cups in hand.

"If they go in my room," Red warns Leia, "my foot goes in their ass."

Kitty and Red eventually put a stop to the shenanigans, kicking out the group with just a little mixed messaging as Red tells them to "get out" and Kitty hands out baked goods and says, "Don't be a stranger!"

Netflix first announced its plans to develop the sequel series in October 2021. Its arrival comes years after That '70s Show concluded its eight-season run in 2006, which was followed by a short-lived That '80s Show spin-off starring Glenn Howerton.

In addition to Rupp, Smith, Grace and Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are also set to reprise their roles.

"It was super nostalgic and really odd. Going back into the basement — just going back into the set was weird," Kutcher, 44, told Entertainment Tonight of the experience. "And then being around everyone, it's just bizarre."

That '90s Show premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix.