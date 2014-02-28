Fan Fantasy: 8 Times That '70s Show's Jackie and Kelso Were the Cutest TV Couple Ever

On Thursday night, That ’70s Show fans found out dreams do come true. TV couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso are getting married in real life.

News of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s engagement spread after the actress was spotted shopping with a flashy ring on that finger. But there were signs of the couple’s destiny long before the first sparkler sighting.

Watch an early episode of That ’70s Show and it’s easy to see that Kunis and Kutcher’s future together was written in the sitcom stars. To celebrate the satisfaction of seeing a TV romance turn into real-life wedding bells, here are some of Jackie and Kelso’s most tender and telling moments.

1. That time they beat Donna and Eric in the Newlywed Game, proving they were already the perfect couple

2. Whenever the feather-coiffed pair shared a smooch

3. Or, when they were able to get in touch with their feminine side

4. They whined, but deep down they’d do anything for each other

KELSO AND JACKIE ARE GETTING MARRIED IN REAL LIFE. I actually can't even at this point. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/pa3XzZt1jw — Madison Stumhofer (@MadisonAnne637) February 28, 2014

5. Even when Jackie married someone else, she and Kelso were still the sweetest pair there

OMG! @aplusk and Mila Kunis are engaged. We hope they get some inspiration from their 'That 70s Show' wedding. pic.twitter.com/3Adq4OsPDF — ASOS (@ASOS) February 28, 2014

6. The moment Jackie confessed to wanting to have Kelso’s babies

7. All the times they busted a disco-approved dance move

8. In the end, they truly chose each other