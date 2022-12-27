'That '70s Show' 's Debra Jo Rupp Gets Emotional About the 'Gift' of Returning to Set: 'No Time Passed'

Debra Jo Rupp feels blessed to be able to reprise her role as Kitty Foreman on That '90s Show.

The That '70s Show actress has called the return to the Foreman's Wisconsin house a "gift" in a new behind-the-scenes interview shared by Netflix on Tuesday. Rupp tearsup while explaining what it's been like to return to the same set that launched the beloved sitcom back in 1998.

"Seeing all the kids come back, it was almost like no time passed," she says. "It was like a mini reunion every week. It's just been amazing."

The clip gives a sneak peek at those reunions with Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace as they shared hugs and laughs between takes.

With the group back together, Rupp reminisces about her time with the then-teens on set. She shared that a nervous Kunis visited her dressing room ahead of her first kiss — which happened on-screen with (future husband) Kutcher.

"I remember Mila's first kiss was Ashton," she says. "I remember her coming to my dressing room when she had to do that and I remember thinking 'Oh my God, well at least he's cute.'"

Rupp isn't the only legacy cast member returning for Netflix's spin-off That '90s Show. Her TV husband, Kurtwood Smith, is reprising his role as the ever-sarcastic father Red Forman. Together, they'll welcome their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), to their home — and she'll bring around a group of rebel teens, reminiscent of the retro, pot-smoking teens beloved on That '70s Show.

Though their own son, Eric, is grown, Kitty and Red will revert to a stage of surrogate parenthood when they open their Point Place Wisconsin basement to a whole new generation of teens.

That '90s Show premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix.