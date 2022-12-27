'That '70s Show' 's Debra Jo Rupp Gets Emotional About the 'Gift' of Returning to Set: 'No Time Passed'

The That '90s Show's TV mom also shares her first thought when Mila Kunis had her first kiss — on screen and off — with future husband Ashton Kutcher: "At least he's cute!"

By
Published on December 27, 2022 12:32 PM

Debra Jo Rupp feels blessed to be able to reprise her role as Kitty Foreman on That '90s Show.

The That '70s Show actress has called the return to the Foreman's Wisconsin house a "gift" in a new behind-the-scenes interview shared by Netflix on Tuesday. Rupp tearsup while explaining what it's been like to return to the same set that launched the beloved sitcom back in 1998.

"Seeing all the kids come back, it was almost like no time passed," she says. "It was like a mini reunion every week. It's just been amazing."

That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman in episode 107 of That ‘90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

The clip gives a sneak peek at those reunions with Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace as they shared hugs and laughs between takes.

With the group back together, Rupp reminisces about her time with the then-teens on set. She shared that a nervous Kunis visited her dressing room ahead of her first kiss — which happened on-screen with (future husband) Kutcher.

"I remember Mila's first kiss was Ashton," she says. "I remember her coming to my dressing room when she had to do that and I remember thinking 'Oh my God, well at least he's cute.'"

That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in episode 104 of That ‘90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Rupp isn't the only legacy cast member returning for Netflix's spin-off That '90s Show. Her TV husband, Kurtwood Smith, is reprising his role as the ever-sarcastic father Red Forman. Together, they'll welcome their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), to their home — and she'll bring around a group of rebel teens, reminiscent of the retro, pot-smoking teens beloved on That '70s Show.

Though their own son, Eric, is grown, Kitty and Red will revert to a stage of surrogate parenthood when they open their Point Place Wisconsin basement to a whole new generation of teens.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

That '90s Show premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix.

Related Articles
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California.
Filming 'That '90s Show' with Ashton Kutcher Made Mila Kunis More Nervous 'Than Anything Else in My Career'
that-90s-show-122222-6
'That '90s Show' Trailer Shows a Basement Full of 'Chaos' — and Teases Original Cast's Return
mila-kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline
Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp
'That '90s Show' Teaser Brings Back Iconic Forman Parents Alongside a Rowdy New Group of Teens
Mila Kunis visits the SiriusXM Studios
Mila Kunis Thinks Jackie Picked the Wrong Guy on 'That '70s Show' Reboot: 'Don't Know About This One'
ashton-mila-70s-show-2-2000
'That '70s Show' Cast Will Return for Special Guest Appearances on Netflix's 'That '90s Show' Spinoff
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Says It Felt 'Pretty Bizarre' Filming the Upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-Off
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Doesn't Want to Bring Back 'Punk'd' Because 'It's Nice to Have Friends'
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Says Wife Mila Kunis Told Him He Was 'Like a Different Guy' with 'Vengeance' Mustache
topher grace
Topher Grace Says 'It's Hard' to Watch 'That '70s Show' Reruns, Talks 'Top Secret' 'That '90s Show'
Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama Is Open to Reprising Fez on Upcoming 'That '90s Show' Series: 'I'd Never Say No'
The Witcher
'The Witcher' Season 3: Everything to Know
How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Everything to Know About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2
Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp
Netflix's 'That '70s Show' Spinoff Will See Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp Return as '90s Grandparents
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Raised $37 Million for War Refugee Relief: 'I'm So Proud to Be from Ukraine'