The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

01 of 13 Topher Grace, 44 Fox; Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Topher Grace got his big break at age 20, playing Eric Forman on That '70s Show. Grace's character stuck around in the fictional Wisconsin town of Point Place for seven seasons, but the actor said bye to the gang in 2005, departing before the show's final installment (save for his cameo in the series finale). With That '70s Show in the rearview, Grace's career took off, and he landed blockbuster roles throughout the decade ahead. In 2007, Grace played Eddie Brock (a.k.a Venom) in Spider-Man 3. He went on to star in the ensemble rom-com Valentine's Day alongside an A-list cast, including Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Alba and Anne Hathaway. Fans might have also spotted Grace in Christopher Nolan's 2014 space epic Interstellar and the 2018 crime comedy BlacKkKlansman. The Spike Lee film scored a number of award nominations and nabbed several major wins, including the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Grace and his costars also earned a SAG Award nomination for their outstanding performance as a cast. In more recent years, Grace has splashed back onto small screens, appearing in a 2019 episode of Black Mirror. He currently stars in ABC's Home Economics, which recently finished airing its third season. While Grace's career has grown, his family has too. In 2016, the actor married actress Ashley Hinshaw and together they share two kids: daughter Mabel Jane, born in November 2017, and a second baby who arrived in 2020. In September 2022, Grace revealed that he and Hinshaw are expecting a third addition in the new year. Grace will return to the Midwest for a guest appearance on That '90s Show.

02 of 13 Laura Prepon, 42 Fox; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic After making her name as Donna Pinciotti the sitcom, Laura Prepon showed her acting range in both dramatic and comical roles. She starred in the psychological thriller film Karla, then went on to play a main role in ABC's short-lived drama series October Road. She rounded out the aughts in sitcom TV, playing Ted's girlfriend Karen on three episodes of How I Met Your Mother. Prepon's next major role was as drug smuggler and love interest Alex Vause on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black. Prepon appeared in all seven seasons of the show and, along with her castmates, won two SAG Awards for best ensemble. She appeared in 2016's The Girl on the Train and costarred with Sam Elliot in the 2017 dramedy The Hero. The actress has also shared her journey with health and fitness, opening up in her 2016 wellness cookbook, The Stash Plan. She also launched a cookware line called PrepOn Kitchen and posts photos and videos of her culinary creations on social media. She and her husband, Ben Foster, tied the knot in 2018, nearly a year after their daughter, Ella, was born in August 2017. The couple welcomed their second baby, a son, in February 2020. Prepon will make a cameo on Netflix's That '90s Show this January.

03 of 13 Mila Kunis, 39 Fox; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Mila Kunis joined the cast of That '70s Show at age 14 — seven years after she came to America from Ukraine — though when she auditioned for the role of Jackie Burkhart, she lied and said she was 18. In 1999, she joined the cast of Family Guy to voice Meg Griffin from the cartoon's second season onwards. During and after her time on That '70s Show in the 2000s, Kunis appeared in movies like Get Over It, American Psycho 2, Moving McAllister, After Sex and the Judd Apatow-produced Forgetting Sarah Marshall. In 2010, Kunis starred in Black Swan alongside Natalie Portman. The movie earned a Best Picture nod, and for her portrayal of rival ballerina Lily, Kunis herself received nominations for Critics Choice, SAG and Golden Globe Awards. In the following years, she starred in films like Friends with Benefits, Ted, Oz the Great and Powerful and Jupiter Ascending. Long before she signed on to the spin-off, Kunis reunited with a former That '70s Show costar for a little more than reminiscing. She and Ashton Kutcher went public with their romantic relationship in 2012 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, in 2014. They married in July 2015 and their second-born, son Dimitri Portwood, arrived in November 2016. Most recently Kunis has starred in film hits The Spy Who Dumped Me, Four Good Days and Luckiest Girl Alive. In 2022, she was chosen as one of PEOPLE's People of the Year for her efforts to aid her native Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russian forces in February 2022. She raised a total of $37 million for the cause, $3 million of which she donated personally.

04 of 13 Ashton Kutcher, 44 Fox; Mark Sagliocco/WireImage That '70s Show's ditzy-but-lovable Michael Kelso was played by Ashton Kutcher from season 1 through season 7, though the actor's career hardly ended with his time on the show. He was already building his résumé while on the series, starring in memorable early-2000s films like Dude, Where's My Car?, Just Married, Guess Who and Cheaper by the Dozen. In 2003, Kutcher created the MTV hidden camera show Punk'd, which he hosted and produced until 2007. During his time making the reality series, the Iowa-born star also acted in films like The Guardian and Killers. In 2011, Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen as a main character on Two and a Half Men. Debuting in the show's ninth season, the newcomer played Walden Schmidt until the 12th and final season. In 2013, he played Steve Jobs in a biopic about the late Apple founder. Not unlike the digital innovator he played in Jobs, Kutcher is well-versed in the world of technology: he has his own venture capital firm, A-Grade Investments, that's helped fund several startups, like Duolingo. Kutcher is also heavily involved with philanthropy. In addition to the financial aid he sent to Ukraine alongside his wife Mila Kunis, Kutcher also runs a foundation called Thorn. He and his ex Demi Moore launched the organization in 2013 to fight against child pornography and sex trafficking. In 2022, Kutcher ran the New York Marathon to raise money for the foundation. Kutcher will also show face on That '90s Show. Several months ahead of the spin-off's premiere, he told Variety that it was "really nostalgic to be back on set." He added, "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre."

05 of 13 Wilmer Valderrama, 42 Fox; Monica Schipper/Getty Wilmer Valderrama broke big on TV playing famously flirtatious Fez on That '70s Show. Though his character was a foreign exchange student, viewers never got to learn exactly where he was originally from. It seems unlikely, but perhaps that's something we'll finally find out when he makes his guest appearance on That '90s Show this month. After the show wrapped, Valderrama went on to host and produce the first season of MTV's joke/insult show Yo Momma. His next big television gig looked notably different: Valderrama voiced the titular character on Disney's Handy Manny. The Miami-born actor brought the animated repair shop owner to life on kids' screens from 2006 to 2013. During that time, Valderrama started going on tours with the USO, visiting places like Germany, Iraq and more. In 2021, the actor was named a Global Ambassador of the organization. Valderrama continued his acting career with stage performances and brief cameos on shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, Raising Hope and Grey's Anatomy. In 2016, he signed on as a series regular on NCIS's 14th season. He continues to play Special Agent Nick Torres on the long-running police drama as the show airs its 20th season in 2023. In the 2021 animated musical film Encanto, Valderrama voiced the main character's father, and in real life he's got a daughter of his own: he shares Nakao Oceana, born in 2021, with his fiancé Amanda Pacheco.

06 of 13 Debra Jo Rupp, 71 Fox; Monica Schipper/Getty Before she was Kitty Forman, Debra Jo Rupp had already established herself as a stage performer and frequent face in the television world. During the 1990s, she could be spotted in sit-coms like Seinfeld, The Jeff Foxworthy Show and Friends. During the same year That '70s Show aired, Rupp played Marilyn See in the HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon with Rita Wilson, Sally Field and Tom Hanks, whom she'd worked with previously on 1988's Big. After That '70s Show ended, Rupp starred in ABC's Better with You for its single-season run, and she appeared in 12 episodes of her former co-stars' Netflix series The Ranch. In 2007, Rupp played Sylvia in Kickin' It Old Skool alongside stars like Jamie Kennedy, Maria Menounos and Alan Ruck. She signed onto the Marvel Studios miniseries WandaVision in 2021. This year, she's reviving her main role as Kitty on That '90s Show.

07 of 13 Kurtwood Smith, 79 Fox; Monica Schipper/Getty By the time he played the Forman family patriarch, Red, on That '70s Show, Kurtwood Smith was an award-winning stage actor with major movie appearances under his belt, like A Time to Kill and Dead Poet's Society. He'd also held various roles in the Star Trek franchise in both its TV and film iterations. In 1987, he starred in the sci-fi action movie RoboCop. During the aughts, Smith acted in shows like Worst Week, 24 and Medium. The years ahead then saw him in movies like Cedar Rapids, Hitchcock and the animated Turbo, as well as on TV shows like Chaos, Resurrection, Patriot and Regular Show, for which he provided his voice. Along with some other That '70s Show alumni, Smith appeared on The Ranch for two seasons. In 2022, he played lawyer David Boies in the award-winning Hulu series The Dropout. Catch Smith as Red Forman once again in the new spin-off to That '70s Show on Netflix.

08 of 13 Josh Meyers, 47 Fox; CraSH/Shutterstock Eric's absence in the show's final season was filled by Randy Pearson, a newcomer to the gang played by Josh Meyers. Prior to the actor's single-season stint, he held a place on the cast of sketch comedy series MadTV from 2002 to 2004. Since then, Meyers appeared in 2006's Date Movie and in Sacha Baron Cohen's Brüno. After acting in a stage revival of The Pee-wee Herman Show in 2010, he then played a role in the 2016 movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday. He's made TV cameos on Are You There, Chelsea? (starring former That '70s Show castmate Laura Prepon) and The Mindy Project, which also featured cameos from his famous older brother, Seth Meyers. From 2014 to 2017, the younger Meyers could be seen as a regular on Amazon Prime's Red Oaks.

09 of 13 Don Stark, 68 Fox; Monica Schipper/Getty After playing Bob Pinciotti, actor Don Stark appeared in cameos and minor roles on shows like iCarly, NCIS, Shameless and most recently the 2022 Hulu series Dollface. In the film world, Stark has since acted in Hello, My Name Is Doris, Café Society and Green Book. He'll be a special guest star on That '70s Show.

10 of 13 Tommy Chong, 84 Fox; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Tommy Chong had already carved himself a place in show business before he became Leo on That '70s Show. He came to be known in the 1970s and 1980s for the comedy albums and films he made with his collaborator, Cheech Marin. Over the years they earned four Grammy nominations and won for best comedy album in 1973. After his run on the Fox sitcom, Chong brought his moves to Dancing with the Stars in 2016, on the show's 19th season. He was eliminated after the semifinals, but the funnyman returned to reality TV once again in 2019, singing Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" from beneath a Pineapple costume on The Masked Singer. Chong will be returning to his famed role as Leo in a guest appearance on That '90s Show.

11 of 13 Lisa Robin Kelly Fox; Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Prior to That '70s Show, Lisa Robin Kelly appeared in episodes of Silk Stalkings, The X-Files, Murphy Brown and Married…with Children. She then went on to play Eric's older sister Laurie from seasons 1 through 3, with a special cameo in season 5. In the sixth season, Laurie was played by Christina Moore. Kelly died at age 43 in 2013.

12 of 13 Tanya Roberts Fox; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Before That '70s Show, Roberts appeared in films like California Dreaming and 1985's A View to Kill, in which she played a Bond girl. She'd broken into television by 1980, when she replaced Shelley Hack for Charlie's Angels' fifth season. The actress behind That '70s Show's Marge Pinciotti died at age 65 in 2021. As her memory as a series regular lives on, so do her own fond memories of the series. After her death, Roberts' partner told PEOPLE that she "loved That '70s Show more than anything in the world." He continued, "She loved that more than any of her movies."