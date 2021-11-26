Teresa Giudice and Fiancé Luis Ruelas Feed Homeless LGBTQ Youth for Thanksgiving

"This year's THANKSGIVING was very special!" Teresa Giudice wrote on Instagram, as she and her fiancé Luis Ruelas dropped off food at the Ali Forney Center in New York City with her daughters

Teresa Giudice is spreading the love this Thanksgiving.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, and Luis "Louie" Ruelas spent their first Thanksgiving together as an engaged couple by helping feed homeless LGBTQ youth at the Ali Forney Center in New York City. They dropped off food for around 150 people, along with her daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15.

"This year's THANKSGIVING was very special!" she wrote in the caption. "@louiearuelas @_giagiudice @milania.ggiudice and I joined our @jasecannon and friends at the @aliforneycenter to feed over 150 beautiful souls."

"TOGETHER, we can FIGHT food insecurity. TOGETHER, we can ensure our LGBTQIA+ homeless youth have access to healthy food EVERY DAY. Please JOIN THE FAMILY and consider donating today," Giudice concluded.

She later posted a photo of herself and her husband-to-be, 46, enjoying their own Thanksgiving dinner. The spread included a traditional turkey, as well as a homemade pizza prepared by Ruelas, as he sported a "gimme pizza you old troll" t-shirt, referencing a younger Milania's hilarious quote on RHONJ.

Ruelas proposed to Giudice in October while the pair were on a romantic trip to Greece. Giudice posted a video and several photos of the special moment on Instagram at the time.

Teresa Giudice Credit: Teresa Giudice/instagram

"My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters," she captioned the post. "You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life."

PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 that Giudice, 49, was dating the businessman, about two months after she and ex-husband Joe Giudice finalized their divorce. She and Joe, share daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 12.

The following month, the Bravo star made her relationship with Ruelas Instagram official. "The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she captioned a photo of the couple.

Teresa later revealed that she met Ruelas while vacationing on the Jersey Shore in 2020. "He ran past me that week a few times... And he ran past me with no shirt on. And I was like, 'Oh, who is that?" she told Extra in February.

After he handed over his business card to Teresa, Ruelas' son stepped in to play matchmaker. "All of a sudden, he drives up to us in the car. He said, 'Teresa, my son wanted to know why I didn't ask for your number.' I said, 'I have your business card. I'll text you.' My girlfriend took my phone and was like, 'I'm texting him right now,'" she said.