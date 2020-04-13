Thandie Newton Records Westworld Audio from a 'DIY Studio' in Her Car amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Thandie Newton isn’t letting the coronavirus (COVID-19) slow production of Westworld down.

Newton, 47, turned her car into a personal, makeshift recording studio on Sunday to record audio for Westworld because professional recording studios remain closed amid the global pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress shared a video of herself recording audio for what appeared to be a fight scene while sitting in the front seat of her car.

“Lockdown. Been having to create a DIY sound studio (in the car, in the garage, recording into my i phone while hooked up to LA on my laptop) to do ADR (additional dialogue recording) for @westworldhbo,” she wrote. “WHATEVER IT TAKES!!!!!!! We’re doing everything we can during Covid19 to bring the show to you. Without these trans global, tenacious cheats, the full season couldn’t get finished (while you watch each episode the future ones are still being completed😯). Huge thanks to our incredible post production team for making magic happen. Episode 5 tonight. Gonna slay. Xxxx T”

After the sequence is over, Newton is seen turning to the camera and playfully sticking out her tongue.

Newton stars as Maeve Millay on the futuristic HBO show.

Westworld isn’t the only show finding creative ways to produce new episodes during the viral outbreak. The CBS courtroom drama All Rise is set to film a coronavirus-themed episode taped entirely using online technology while the cast practices social-distancing.

As of Monday morning, there have been at least 555,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 22,056 deaths. The U.S. now has the highest number of cases worldwide by a large margin, though the true numbers are likely far higher because sufficient testing has not been available.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.