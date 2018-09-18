Thandie Newton Wins First Emmy: 'I Don't Even Believe in God, but I'm Going to Thank Her'

Taking the stage on Monday night after winning the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, Thandie Newton had a special shout-out to share.

“I don’t even believe in God, but I’m going to thank her tonight,” the Westworld star said as she accepted her award.

She continued: “I am so f—king blessed to work with the people I have gotten to work with.”

Newton, 45, beat out Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey, Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd.

Newton was previously nominated for her role as the brothel madam-turned freedom fighter “host” Maeve in the HBO series, losing out last year to Dowd.

“It’s been like feeling an awakening, just through this enjoyment of plot and character,” Newton told PEOPLE in 2017 of the critical and fan reception to Westworld.

She explained:

“I know this because when people approach me in the street normally, they say ‘Can I have a selfie with you?’ Most of the time they don’t know my name. Whereas, ever since the first episode of Westworld, people approach me with confidence, none of that shamed looking at their phones as they mumble ‘You’re famous, aren’t you?’ “

Newton remarked then that fans “approach me with confidence, look me in the eye and it’s like they’re alive inside and their eyes are flashing, they’re confident and grateful.”

“It’s just this incredible, positive, explosion of feeling for this person because she is fighting for liberation and for consciousness and for truth,” she said.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.