Terry Crews and Wife Rebecca Celebrate 30 Years of Marriage! See the Photos from Their Lavish Party

On July 27, Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews celebrated 30 years of marriage with an over-the-top party at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.
Surrounded by their loved ones — and famous faces including Olivia Munn, Stevie Wonder, Chris Daughtry and more — the couple took in surprise performances and danced the night away.
King-Crews debuted the music video for her new single “Reachin’ for the Top,” and the couple cut into a replica of their original wedding cake.
“In the 30 years since we were first married, there were times it seemed life shifted into hyperspeed — our five children going from diapers to high school, the seven-year period in the NFL on six different teams, careers in music and entertainment that we started launched last week but in fact has crossed into 20 years,” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.
“But there were other instances time ground to a halt — moving to L.A. and sweeping floors to start over, battles with addiction and depression, losing our home and actually breaking up for a time,” adds the couple. “Through all of this, these obstacles have actually made us stronger … owning the realization that our feelings followed our decisions and not the other way around.”
“Choosing to love each other year after year has proven to be the best decision we’ve ever made,” says Crews, with Rebecca and their kids: Azriel, Isaiah, Naomi, Tera and Wynfrey. “Time has always had a wonderful way of showing us what truly matters.”
Stevie Wonder performed for the couple as a surprise, and as the legendary singer played harmonica, Terry sang along.
At the bash, Rebecca sang “Happy Birthday” to her husband, who turned 51 on July 30. The singer also replica of her original bouquet made for the celebration.