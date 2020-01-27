AGT Host Terry Crews Tweets About Only Being Loyal to His Wife amid Gabrielle Union Drama

Is Terry Crews trying to send Gabrielle Union a message?

Crews, 51, posted a series of cryptic tweets on Monday after experiencing a backlash to his comments about Union’s controversial departure as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

“I’m a hog. You’re a chicken,” the AGT host wrote. “Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs — don’t mean I owe you bacon.”

A few hours later, he also tweeted about remaining loyal to his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, saying she is the only woman he has to “please.”

“There is only one woman one earth I have to please,” he wrote. “Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS.”

“I’m a hog. You’re a chicken. Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs— Don’t mean I owe you bacon.” – Ancient Flint Michigan proverb — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

His tweets come days after Union seemingly fired back at Crews after he spoke about her exit. During an interview on 3rd Hour of Today, he said he never experienced any of Union’s reported allegations of racial insensitivity and a toxic culture at the show.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments,” he said. “That was never my experience … in fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

“I have to say this, too. When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. My thing is — it’s funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do,” he added. “She was like, first of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly … if she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?”

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television/Getty

RELATED: NBC Boss Promises ‘New Practices If Necessary’ at AGT After Gabrielle Union’s Allegations

(The original Variety report about Union’s allegations cited multiple unnamed sources, not just one.)

When asked if he had spoken to Union since she left AGT, Crews said, “I have not. I haven’t reached out, but I have not heard anything.”

While Union never mentioned Crews by name, she responded to several tweets Friday that seemed to address the situation.

Image zoom

RELATED: Heidi Klum ‘Didn’t Mean to Negate’ Gabrielle Union’s ‘Truth’ Amid America’s Got Talent Controversy

After a fan told Union to “keep standing in your truth,” she replied: “Thank u! Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth.”

Thank u! Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth. https://t.co/X1uooWTpmK — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

She was seemingly alluding to her support of Crews in 2017, after he alleged that a “high level Hollywood executive” had “groped [his] privates” at a party.

While many of the actor’s colleagues remained silent about his allegation, Union tweeted: “Terry Crews is a stand-up guy. Literally one of the nicest people in our industry. He is honest, kind & true professional. I believe him & stand by him. #MeToo.”