"Everything works for you until it doesn't," Terry Crews said on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Terry Crews Says Addiction to Porn Is a 'Lack-of-Information Issue' Rather Than a 'Willpower' One

Terry Crews is reflecting on his addiction to pornography, and what he has learned now that he's on the other side.

During a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor touched on themes in his new audio memoir, Stronger Together, which he recorded alongside wife Rebecca King-Crews, including the framework of how he views his former porn addiction.

"Not anymore — there were times when I did. I'm good now!" Crews, 52, told Jimmy Kimmel after the host jokingly asked whether he missed watching porn.

"But I have to tell you this ... people think it's a willpower issue, but it's not. It's literally a lack-of-information issue," said the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

Crews went on to explain that "once you know what it does," it then becomes easier to understand the damage it can do, as well as handle any fallout.

"The trick is, you think it's great," he said. "Everything works for you until it doesn't, and that was one of the things I really wanted to get out [there]."

Crews also shared with Kimmel, 53, that in general, he is "focused on just improving" as a person, but feels like he's "not allowed" to do that because "everything will get you canceled."

"But I realized the only way to really grow is to try, and make your mistakes on the fly," he continued, adding of how he views the landscape now versus when he first became an actor over 20 years ago, "No one gives you a second chance."

Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews Stronger Together | Credit: Courtesy of Audible

In their new audio memoir, Crews and King-Crews share in intimate detail — sometimes funny, other times heartbreaking, but always hopeful — the events that almost destroyed their relationship, and how their love survived.

Today, their marriage is happier and healthier than ever. The couple was inspired to share their story in Stronger Together while promoting Crews' 2014 memoir Manhood, which touches on his porn addiction and infidelity.

"He's the hero of our story, in my opinion," King-Crews, 55, recently told PEOPLE of her husband. "He made the choice to take this battle on and really become a better person."