Terry Crews Apologizes to Gabrielle Union for 'Invalidating' Her Allegations Against AGT

Terry Crews has apologized to Gabrielle Union.

Taking to Twitter Friday, the America’s Got Talent host sent out a series of tweets directed to Union after he seemingly invalidated racism and sexism accusations she made against AGT.

“I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 ‘acknowledge the pain of other people,’” he started. “Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say.”

“I hear you, I respect you and understand you,” the 51-year-old actor added. “I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience.”

Crews then said that “disrespectful comments” directed at him and his family led him to “react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully.”

“This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words,” he wrote.

Crews referred to a set of tweets he sent on Jan. 27 seemingly directed at Union, 47. He wrote: “I’m a hog. You’re a chicken. Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs — don’t mean I owe you bacon.”

“There is only one woman one [sic] earth I have to please,” he wrote in a second tweet. “Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS.”

Crews’ reps referred PEOPLE to Friday’s tweets in response to Crews’ comments on Jan. 27.

In Friday’s Twitter thread, Crews then directly mentions Union, writing, “I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience— but that is what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace.”

“You are a role model to the entire black community and In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support,” he ended the note, signing his name.

The series of tweets comes days after the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor received backlash for comments he made on 3rd Hour of Today, stating he never experienced the racial insensitivity and toxic culture that Union claimed existed on set.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments,” he said on the show. “That was never my experience … in fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

A Variety report claimed that while she was on the show, Union had expressed concerns over a joke made by guest judge Jay Leno that was later edited out. The report added that Union and fellow former AGT judge Julianne Hough said they received “excessive notes” on their physical appearance, according to various Variety sources.

The Crews-Union drama escalated after Union clapped back at Crews’ claim that only one unnamed source had brought up allegations against AGT. There were several sources in Variety’s reporting.

“Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth,” she wrote on Jan. 24.

The tweet alludes to Union’s support for Crews after he alleged that a “high-level Hollywood” executive had groped him at a party.