Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Is Married! Inside Her 'Whimsical' Wedding at a Texas Country Club

Rachel Bradshaw is married!

The musician — who is the daughter of former pro football player and FOX NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw — exchanged vows with Chase Lybbert in front of 300 guests at the Denton Country Club in Texas on Saturday.

"I'm marrying my childhood friend," the Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, tells PEOPLE of her big day. "Our families are so close. And solidifying that is so special, really, for all of us. Our moms have been trying to hook us up for over a decade, so this is the best day ever for them, and us! It's just so much love and warmth."

Festivities began at 6:30 p.m., when the bride's father walked her down the aisle at the historical Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum, where the pair tied the knot.

"We are not doing a traditional ceremony," Bradshaw says. "I didn't want to deal with anything traditional. This is my second wedding, and I was like, 'Let's just have a big party.' Basically a reception, but it just was way more us." (Bradshaw was previously married to former Tennessee Titans player Rob Bironas, who died in a car crash in 2014.)

Andrew Alwert Studios

The country club where the pair celebrated their nuptials has special meaning to the couple and their families.

"Our parents' parents have been members for generations, and we are members," Bradshaw explains. "And on the day that I saw him and I fell in love with him was June 28th, 2021. I was sitting at the country club with my girlfriend Erin, drinking wine, and at a corner table. So we just fell in love there, met there. His parents were both married there. So I was like, 'You know what? We got to do it at the country club.' It's just so meant to be."

Andrew Alwert Studios

The space was decorated with "a ton of balloons," cream and ivory peony flowers and shades of white, matte whites and pearl. "Airy, light and bright," Bradshaw says.

The bride wore a gown by Zhivago for the ceremony and later changed into a custom jumpsuit by Olia Zavozina, a couture bridal designer based in Nashville, Tennessee. She also wore a pair of "epic" cowboy boots with the couple's names and wedding date on them.

Specialty drinks included a whiskey sour for Lybbert and a dirty martini with edible glitter for Bradshaw. Guests dined on charcuterie, a massive seafood tower, sliders, hush puppies, a macaroni and cheese bar, a baked potato bar, and a salad bar, plus green beans and corn dogs.

Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

"Southern everything," Bradshaw says. "Just yummy, kind of finger foods. I don't want everyone sitting down, I want people up and partying." The couple opted for one assigned table with the family to keep the mood light.

"When you walk in the door, you're handed champagne and like a meatball or a tuna tartare," she says. "I want people partying and drinking and eating and not waiting around."

Andrew Alwert Studios

In lieu of a cake, they opted for a massive spread of sweets that included cookies, mini carrot cakes and cobblers. "Every dessert you could imagine!"

Bradshaw adds that the pair, who got engaged on Oct. 28, 2022, planned their whole wedding together. "We've had so much freaking fun!"

Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

Now, as the pair settles into newlywed life, they are grateful to have been able to celebrate their big day with so many loved ones.

"Everyone coming together, all these people we've known our entire lives, it just makes it really special," she says.