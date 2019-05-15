Terry Bradshaw Apologizes After Making a Racially 'Insensitive' Remark About Ken Jeong

Terry Bradshaw is apologizing for a racially insensitive comment he made about Ken Jeong.

Bradshaw, 70, was discussing his appearance on The Masked Singer at Fox’s upfront presentation on Monday when he said he was eliminated by “the little short guy from Japan,” referencing Jeong, 49, who hosted the Fox hit alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.

Jeong was born in Detroit. His parents immigrated to America from South Korea.

Following his comment, the Fox NFL Sunday co-host issued a statement to PEOPLE apologizing for his words.

“I made an insensitive remark today about Ken, who I’ve known for some time,” he said in the statement. “I’ve spoken to him about the importance of cultural respect and apologized for my offensive comments. I would like to also apologize to the Asian American community for my insensitivity.”

Jeong has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

At Monday’s upfront, Bradshaw also made another error when discussing his time on the singing competition, mistaking judge Robin Thicke for his late father when he said he was “kicked off by Alan Thicke.”

Alan died in December 2016 from a heart attack at the age of 69.

The Masked Singer, which has been renewed for both a second and third season, proved to be a huge hit for Fox, involving celebrities to anonymously sing while dressed up as animals.

Bradshaw, who competed in the first season, was dressed as the Deer. He sang “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons and “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line before he was eliminated in week three.

The series will return for a second season in the fall of 2019, and the third will premiere following Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.