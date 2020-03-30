Terri Irwin Shares Cute Baby Photo of Bindi Irwin After Wedding to 'Soulmate' Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is a married woman — and her mom couldn’t be more proud.

Over the weekend, Terri Irwin posted an adorable baby photo of her daughter dressed as a flower girl while reflecting on Bindi’s wedding to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell last week.

“My beautiful Bindi has loved everything about weddings since she was a little girl,” tweeted Terri, 55. “It seems like I just blinked my eyes and she was celebrating her own wedding with her soulmate, Chandler. I love you so much. Treasure each day of your happily ever after.”

Terri also paid her respects to her late husband, Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died after being attacked by a stingray in 2006.

“Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding,” she captioned a photo of Steve and their son Robert as a baby. “I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki.”

“I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too,” she added. “I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much.”

Bindi, 21, and Powell, 23, tied the knot on March 25 during a small, intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo. Robert, now 16, walked his sister down the aisle.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided not to have guests at their wedding, which came just days before Australian prime minister Scott Morrison outlined a further set of restrictions to combat the outbreak in the country, limiting gatherings to a maximum of two people.

Image zoom Bindi Irwin/Instagram

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe,” Bindi captioned her post on Instagram. “We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” she continued. “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

“Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” she continued. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

On Sunday, the newlywed reflected on her family’s support, posting screenshots of Terri and Robert’s congratulatory posts over the past few days.

“Mum and Robert’s support has meant the world to me and Chandler during this special time in our lives,” she wrote. “I had to share with you some of their kind words. I have happy tears. This is the true meaning of family and love.”

The couple got engaged on July 24 last year — Bindi’s 21st birthday — after six years of dating.