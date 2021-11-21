"I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime," Terri Irwin said of her relationship with her late husband, Steve Irwin

Terri Irwin Opens Up About Her Love Life 15 Years After Husband's Death: 'Steve Was It for Me'

Terry Irwin and Steve Irwin talk about their film "Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course" at 2002 ShoWest in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Terry Irwin and Steve Irwin talk about their film "Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course" at 2002 ShoWest in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Terri Irwin is speaking candidly about her love for her late husband.

While chatting with The Courier Mail, per Yahoo! Lifestyle, Terri, 57, opened up about her past relationship with Steve Irwin, who died at the age of 44 in 2006 when he was struck by a stingray barb off the coast of northern Australia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Responding to questions about her current love life, Terri told the outlet, "You know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me."

"That's just the way it is," she added. "I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime."

Terri and Steve first met back in 1991, when Terri stopped by a small reptile park in Australia where Steve had been working as a zookeeper at the time. The couple went on to marry in June 1992.

Terri Irwin attends Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel on May 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: John Wolfsohn/Getty

Continuing her conversation with The Courier Mail, Terri explained that she is alright with being on her own and is "too busy" to find new love anyway.

"I think when you become a young widow, it can be uncomfortable for other couples, that whole, 'Oh well, now she's single, is she looking around?' And my male friends are more comfortable, they can see I'm not chasing them," she said. "I'm too busy to chase anybody."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Terri also said she does hear talk about men she has been rumored to have been linked to over the years, but shut down any speculation that she has been romantically involved with any of them.

"I have kept track because it's kind of funny … let's see, apparently it's all the Hogans — that's Paul and Hulk; Russell Crowe, and most recently, it's Richard Wilkins," she explained. "I think the most flattering would be Russell because he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi and Robert Irwin Post Touching Tributes to Late Dad on Steve Irwin Day: 'I Still Look Up to Him'

Earlier this month, Terri's two children — Bindi and Robert — continued to honor their late father's legacy by celebrating Steve Irwin Day.

The brother and sister duo posted touching Instagram tributes to their dad to mark the international event on Nov. 15, commemorating the adored Animal Planet star.

"Today is #SteveIrwinDay. Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation. I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was," Robert, 17, wrote on Instagram. "Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I'm able to remember the special times with dad."