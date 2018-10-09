Terrence J and Jasmin Sanders Allegedly Smash $200,000 Car into a Tree Before Fleeing the Scene

Are You the One? host Terrence J allegedly participated in a hit and run early Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old Think Like a Man actor’s black McLaren, valued at $200,000, slammed into a parking meter early Tuesday morning in Studio City, Calif., and slid until it struck a tree. Witnesses allege his girlfriend Jasmine Sanders, 27, was driving and that the couple fled the scene immediately afterward.

Valley Traffic Division confirmed to PEOPLE it is investigating a hit and run which occurred at 2:30 a.m. in Studio City, and the vehicle involved was a McLaren. “The driver and passenger fled the scene after they crashed into a parking meter and a business,” they said. “There is no further information available at this time.”

While Valley Traffic Division declined to confirm the ownership of the McLaren, authorities have confirmed to multiple sources that the car was registered to Terrence Jenkins.

Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Authorities also would not confirm to PEOPLE whether or not anyone was hurt.

Photos of the accident show the car crushed, with the front windshield shattered and the bumper was torn to pieces.

A rep for Jenkins had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, and reps for Sanders and MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In March, the host posted a video on Instagram of a car that looks very similar to the one at the center of the hit and run with the caption, “Dark knight flo.” The video shows the McLaren cruising into a garage with its engine gently purring, headlights flashing and Drake playing in the background.