Empire's Terrence Howard Under Criminal Investigation for Tax Evasion: Report

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty

Terrence Howard is reportedly being investigated for criminal tax evasion.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the federal government is interested in possible financial crimes allegedly committed by the Empire star, his third wife Mira Pak and Universal Bridges Inc., a company reportedly owned by Pak.

The case is reportedly being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is ongoing.

PEOPLE has reached out to Howard’s reps for comment. A spokesperson for the Attorney’s Office said, “Our office can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”

Image zoom REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reports that Howard, 50, hired a high-profile, white-collar criminal attorney to defend him and that Howard and Pak became aware they were under investigation on May 20. Federal investigators have already had initial discussions with the actor, according to the outlet.

RELATED: Terrence Howard Shows Support for Empire Costar Jussie Smollett: ‘We Love the Hell Outta You’

The Blast reported in April that Howard was hit with a tax lien for $143,538.61 by the State of California Franchise Tax Board. According to the outlet, the lien stems from taxes Howard reportedly owes from 2010.

Howard was also hit with tax liens from the federal government back in 2010 for $1.1 million and in 2006 for over $600,000, The Blast reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Terrence Howard Opens Up About Finding ‘Peace’ After a Violent Divorce: ‘I’ve Made So Many Mistakes’

Howard and Pak, who share sons Qirin and Hero, divorced after two years of marriage in July 2015. They appeared to have reconciled by September, walking the Emmys red carpet arm in arm that year.

Howard re-proposed to Pak in December 2018.