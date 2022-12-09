Terrence Howard Says He's Planning to Retire from Acting: 'I've Given the Very Best that I Have'

Terrence Howard initially announced his retirement in 2019, though he returned to acting shortly after

By
Published on December 9, 2022 10:19 AM
Terrence Howard attends Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Terrence Howard is ready to leave Hollywood — for real this time.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters lead told Entertainment Tonight he's retiring.

"This is the end for me. This is the end for me," he said before adding of his Best Man co-stars, "I don't know if it's the end for the rest of them."

Howard, 53, then referenced his previous short-lived retirement occurring in September 2019. "I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done," he recalled.

"I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, 'Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?'" he continued. "And that's what I've gotten to."

Howard and Taraji P. Henson in the "My Fault is Past" spring premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
FOX Image Collection via Getty

The first time Howard announced his plans to retire, he shared the news with ET. At the time, he spoke about "running away" from acting after his role in Empire.

"I've been playing pretend for forever. [There's] no need to play pretend anymore," Howard said. "I've done my time."

That same year, his Empire costar Vivica A. Fox doubted how long his retirement would last. "More than likely, he'll probably take off a year or two, hang out with his kids, have a good time, and then the acting bug will hit him again," she said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

Howard began his acting career in 1992 with The Jacksons: An American Dream. He's since gone on to star in several high-profile projects including Crash, Hustle & Flow and Ironman. He also notably played Lucious Lyon on Empire from 2015 to 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters is a continuation of The Best Man franchise, which first aired a film in 1999. The miniseries is set to air on Peacock on Dec. 22.

Related Articles
American director Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021. Quentin Tarantino Red Carpet. Rome (Italy), October 19th, 2021
Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Next Movie Will Be His Last: 'It's Time to Wrap Up the Show'
Woody Allen
Woody Allen Plans to Retire From Filmmaking Following Next Movie and 'Focus on Writing'
Kathy Griffin attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year
Kathy Griffin Suspended from Twitter Shortly After Impersonating New CEO Elon Musk: '#FreeKathy'
Oprah, Sidney Poitier, Cher
Oprah Winfrey and Cher Remember Their Friend Sidney Poitier at Premiere of Apple TV+ Doc
Roger Federer of Switzerland greets the audience during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England.
Tennis Great Roger Federer Insists He's Retiring: 'I Am Definitely Done'
Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on November 08, 2021 in New York City.
Bruce Springsteen Says He 'Can't Imagine Retirement,' Weighs in on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
27 May 2022, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: British musician Elton John gives a stadium concert in Deutsche Bank Park as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour. Sir Elton John is one of the biggest stars in pop history. After more than 50 years in the music business, he wants to retire. His trademarks are quirky glasses and colorful outfits. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Elton John Says He'll 'Go on a Bit of a Hiatus' After Tour to 'Figure Out' What's Next
Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (12) and Clay Matthews (52) victorious with Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning game vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium. Arlington, TX 2/6/2011
Clay Matthews Says He Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice on Retiring: 'It's Not So Bad on the Other Side'
Matt LeBlanc Man with a Plan
Matt LeBlanc Is Not Planning on Acting with 'Friends' Cast Anytime Soon: 'I'm Taking Some Time Off Right Now'
WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 10: Actress Cameron Diaz arrives at Because Age Is A State Of Mind: Cameron Diaz Joins MPTF To Celebrate Health And Fitness at The Wasserman Campus on June 10, 2016 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Cameron Diaz Says Her Return to Acting Feels a 'Little Bit Different' But Is Like 'Muscle Memory'
Roger Federer
Roger Federer Says He Would've 'Had to Retire 10 Years Ago' If He Couldn't Bring Kids on the Road
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1708 -- Pictured: Tennis player Serena Williams during an interview on Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Serena Williams Teases Return to Tennis After Retirement: 'Tom Brady Started an Amazing Trend'
New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) waits for a face-off during their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on March 15, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
P.K. Subban Announces Retirement from NHL After 13 Seasons: 'This Chapter Is Closing'
LAST LIGHT -- “Illumination” Episode 105 -- Pictured: Matthew Fox as Andy Yeats -- (Photo by: Courtesy of MGM Television/NBCU/Peacock)
Matthew Fox Channels His Former 'Lost' Character as He Makes Anticipated Return to TV in 'Last Light'
Jay Z attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
JAY-Z Says He's 'Not Actively' Making Music but Will 'Never' Say He's Retired: 'Open to Whatever'
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Doesn't Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired from NFL: 'He'll Come Back'