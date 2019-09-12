Empire's Terrence Howard Says He's Done with Acting: 'I'm Done Pretending'

Image zoom Terrence Howard FOX/Getty Images

Terrence Howard says he’s “done” with acting.

The star, 50, revealed the shocking news during a sit-down interview with Extra‘s correspondent Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

“I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending,” Howard told Kryst after being asked about his plans following the end of Empire.

The show will not be returning to TV after season 6.

Kryst then questioned if Howard will embark on a new career in philanthropy, to which Howard responded “No, not philanthropy; I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”

Howard did not specify what he meant by “truth.”

Nonetheless, the actor, whose credits include a number of hit films like The Best Man, The Butler, Hustle & Flow, says he’ll miss his Empire costars when the show ends.

“I love the cast members,” he told Kryst. “I will miss them a great deal, and the crew.”

Image zoom Terrence Howard Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Terrence Howard Opens Up About Finding Peace After a Violent Divorce: ‘I’ve Made Terrible Mistakes’

Howard’s announcement comes just a few months after he was reportedly being investigated for criminal tax evasion.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the federal government is interested in possible financial crimes allegedly committed by the actor, his third wife Mira Pak and Universal Bridges Inc., a company reportedly owned by Pak.

The case is reportedly being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is ongoing.

Image zoom Terrence Howard in Empire Chuck Hodes/FOX

PEOPLE has reached out to Howard’s reps for comment. A spokesperson for the Attorney’s Office said, “Our office can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”

The Blast reported in April that Howard was hit with a tax lien for $143,538.61 by the State of California Franchise Tax Board. According to the outlet, the lien stems from taxes Howard reportedly owes from 2010.

RELATED: Terrence Howard Shows Support for Empire Costar Jussie Smollett: ‘We Love the Hell Outta You’

Howard was also hit with tax liens from the federal government back in 2010 for $1.1 million and in 2006 for over $600,000, The Blast reported.

Howard and Pak, who share sons Qirin and Hero, divorced after two years of marriage in July 2015. They appeared to have reconciled by September, walking the Emmys red carpet arm in arm that year.

Howard re-proposed to Pak in December 2018.