Terrace House Star and Professional Wrestler Hana Kimura Dead at 22

Hana Kimura, a cast member of the current season of Terrace House and professional wrestler, has died. She was 22.

News of Kimura’s death was confirmed by Japan's Stardom Wrestling early Saturday morning.

“Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the statement read. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Shortly before her death, Kimura posted several photographs on social media. In one photo with her cat she included a caption that said “goodbye,” according to the BBC.

“I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry,” she wrote alongside her final Instagram post, shared on Friday, the Washington Post reported. According to the newspaper, she had also recently posted several troubling tweets, which have since been deleted.

Kimura’s death was mourned by many in the pro-wrestling community.

“I don’t even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura,” wrote U.K. wrestler Jamie Hayer, who has been competing in Japan since 2018. “Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind. I just can’t even put in to f—ing words how upsetting this is. I hope you found peace.”

“I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister,” added Wrestler Sü Yüng. “The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken."

Kimura, the daughter of successful pro-wrestler Kyoko Kimura, won her first title in 2016, within months of making her debut. Since then she has won the Artist of Stardom championship twice as well as a Goddess of Stardom championship.