Terrace House Cancels Season After Hana Kimura’s Death: 'No New Episodes Will Be Released'

Terrace House: Tokyo will not continue on after the loss of one of its stars.

On Wednesday, the hit reality show announced that the current season would not resume filming in the wake of Hana Kimura's death.

"Terrace House Tokyo 2019 - 2020 has been cancelled [sic]," the show's official Twitter account posted. "No new episodes will be released or produced."

Kimura, the daughter of successful pro-wrestler Kyoko Kimura, won her first title in 2016, within months of making her debut. Since then she has won the Artist of Stardom championship twice as well as a Goddess of Stardom championship.

Terrace House: Tokyo halted production in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kimura joined the cast of Terrace House: Tokyo on episode 20 of the hit reality series. Episodes featuring the pro wrestler have already started streaming on Netflix Japan.

Kimura died on May 23. She was 22. News of her death was confirmed by Japan's Stardom Wrestling early Saturday morning.

“Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the statement read. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Shortly before her death, Kimura posted several photographs on social media. In one photo with her cat, she included a caption that said “goodbye,” according to the BBC.

