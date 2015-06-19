Terra Jolé and Joe Gnoffo Are Married

They welcomed a beautiful baby girl earlier this year, and now Terra Jolé and Joe Gnoffo are officially husband and wife, PEOPLE confirms.

The Little Women: Terra’s Little Family stars – who have been together for seven years and met through mutual friends in Detroit – tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Chicago.

“It’s going to be a blast. It’s going to be a party,” Gnoffo told PEOPLE in April about the couple’s wedding.

“We’ve always been together,” added Jolé. “We just knew we loved each other.”

After welcoming their baby Penelope Charlevoix in March, the newlyweds have been relishing in new parenthood.

The second season of Little Women: Terra’s Little Family will air this fall on Lifetime.