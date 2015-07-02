Emilia Clarke Is Down for a Threesome with Ryan Gosling – as Her Game of Thrones and Terminator Characters

Hey, girl.

Emilia Clarke has already said she wants “something sexual” with Magic Mike XXL star Channing Tatum and his equally hot wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and now she’s set her sights on the Gos.

During an Unscripted Q&A with Moviefone, Terminator Genisys actor Jai Courtney asked Clarke a seemingly innocent question on behalf of Facebook user Trent: “If Sarah Connor and Daenerys Targaryen had a girls’ night out, where would they go and what would they do?”

Clarke, 28, decided her Game of Thrones and Terminator characters would go to a “fireproof” bar (because dragons) and said “Ryan Gosling might be there just ’cause I think they probably would both think he was really hot.”

“Right on,” joked Courtney, 29. “A little ménage à trois with Ryan Gosling.”

“Why not?” Clarke insisted, smiling. “I’m just throwing that one out there. If he wants to pick it up at any point, I’m fine with that.”

Something tells us Eva Mendes, the mother of Gosling’s child, might object.

Terminator: Genisys is in theaters now.