A Desperate Housewife Meets a Real Housewife! Teri Hatcher Drops By Luann de Lesseps' Cabaret

From New York City to Fairview, it’s a meeting of housewives both Desperate and Real!

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher dropped by Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lessep’s Countess and Friends cabaret show in Los Angeles, prompting a perfect photo opp.

“Housewife meets housewife thank you so so much for coming to #countessandfriends,” de Lesseps captioned an Instagram photo of her posing with Hatcher.

In the photo, de Lesseps, 53, smiles in a plunging glittery gown (Jovani?) as she flaunts a sparkly jeweled necklace and earrings.

Hatcher, meanwhile, who starred on Desperate Housewives as Susan Mayer, smiles beside her in a bright yellow dress.

The reality star tagged the photo’s location as Wisteria Lane, the fictional suburban street in which the ABC drama took place.

“Nothing desperate about you!!!” Hatcher wrote in the post’s comments. “Okay I had to say it. Enjoyed watching you own the stage and the audience. They love you and I see why! Congrats.”

The actress wrapped her time on Desperate Housewives with the series’ conclusion in 2012, but said last year that she’d jump at the opportunity to play Susan once again in a reboot alongside her costars, including Nicollette Sheridan, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman.

“I’d be the first person [to return]. I never wanted it to be over. I love those characters,” she told ITV’s Loose Women. “I think the women would probably all do it.”

De Lesseps, meanwhile, has been touring with her cabaret show as she continues to focus on her sobriety, despite admitting to drinking again following her 2017 Palm Beach arrest.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle,” the Bravo star told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

The mother of two was accused of violating her probation twice – once by not providing sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings, and again by failing an alcohol test in late April, according to a report filed April 24 with the Florida Department of Corrections and obtained by PEOPLE.

She was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017 and pled guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication, but avoided jail time with a plea deal that placed her on one-year probation, among other conditions.

“Luann takes this all very seriously,” an insider close to de Lesseps told PEOPLE. “She’s remained positive and hopeful along this journey, and has already completed her community service and her MADD course. She continues to attend AA meetings on a regular basis, too. Her friends are all continuing to rally behind her, and know that sobriety is one day at a time.”

De Lesseps’ probation is currently scheduled to conclude on Aug. 28.