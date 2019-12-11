Teri Hatcher Opens Up About Her 'Perfect' Birthday and Feeling 'Strong' at 55: 'It's Liberating'

Teri Hatcher may have just turned 55 years old on Dec. 8, but the iconic actress is feeling better than ever.

“Aging is not for the faint of heart, especially in Hollywood,” Hatcher tells PEOPLE. “But I enjoy where I am. I feel strong, I feel good. It’s liberating!”

“I’ve raised my daughter [Emerson, 22], I’ve had hit shows, I’ve won awards,” continues the Desperate Housewives and Supergirl actress. “And I don’t have to look at my career the same way. It’s liberating to take care of yourself and it’s liberating to care about the things that are important to you.”

So when it came to celebrating her big day, Hatcher, who also hosts a YouTube channel, Hatching Change, knew exactly how she wanted to honor the milestone.

The actress has been working passionately with The People Concern, a nonprofit social service agency fighting homelessness, and organized a fundraiser at Guerilla Tacos to bring awareness to the cause. (In lieu of gifts, guests made donations.)

“I couldn’t think of a more beautiful significant way to celebrate turning such an important number,” says Hatcher. “You can’t live in Los Angeles and not be confronted by the homeless. It’s an urgent issue. And what I love about The People Concern is that they have a holistic approach. It’s not just a meal and a shower. They’re trying to change people’s lives.”

At the Dec. 10 bash, decorated with Flora Lux blooms, friends enjoyed sips by Fontanella Family Winery and Azunia Tequila and treats by Big Man Bakes. A silent auction featured a Marcell Von Berlin bag and coat, as well as a knife and pan donated by famed cookbook author, Amanda Haas.

At the end of the event, guests left with gift bags that included Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup kits and New Nordic Hair Volume products.

Says the happy birthday girl: “It was a perfect, perfect way to celebrate.”