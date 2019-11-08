All of the Photos from the Giudice Family's Trip to Visit Joe Giudice in Italy

Joe and Teresa Giudice have been married for 20 years, but have been living apart for some time now. Plagued by legal troubles, Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016, while Teresa served a little more than 11 months in prison for the same crimes. She was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year, but was held in custody as he awaited his deportation ruling. In October, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Italy, where he has been staying as he awaits his final appeal in November.