All of the Photos from the Giudice Family's Trip to Visit Joe Giudice in Italy

Joe and Teresa Giudice have been married for 20 years, but have been living apart for some time now. Plagued by legal troubles, Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016, while Teresa served a little more than 11 months in prison for the same crimes. She was released on Dec. 23, 2015.
Joe was released from prison last year, but was held in custody as he awaited his deportation ruling. In October, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Italy, where he has been staying as he awaits his final appeal in November.
On Oct. 27, the couple appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where they said that they were at a crossroads in their marriage, but were waiting to be reunited to see how they felt.
“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”
While the fate of their marriage is unknown, Teresa and the couple’s four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, traveled to Italy to see Joe this week.
The couple’s eldest daughter, Gia, revealed on the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere that she was the one who urged her father to fight his deportation.
The college student said, “I already told him, say you lose this appeal, you better fight it until the Supreme Court. And at first, he didn’t want to be in ICE, he was like, ‘I’m done with this s—.’ And I said, ‘If you do that, you will not have a relationship with me.’ “
But now, the family has reunited, and are sharing photos of their trip on social media.
Joe even went out dancing with his daughters, showing off some serious moves on his new Instagram account.
“Had the best night with my girls❤️,” Joe captioned a series of photos. “So happy you guys are here my heart is filled.”
He added, “Audriana was too tired.”
Gia posed for a photo with her dad, who captioned the picture, “happy to have u here with me❤️”
And then she spent some time twirling around the dance floor with him.
Milania was all smiles, hanging out with her dad. “Never been more happy💓💓,” the teen captioned her photo.
She also showed off some serious moves on the dance floor.
And don’t forget Gabriella! Joe didn’t let his 15-year-old daughter get away without a turn on the dance floor.