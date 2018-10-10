Teresa and Joe Giudice Not Yet Talking About If She'll Move to Italy When He's Deported: Sources

Teresa Giudice isn’t packing her bags for Italy just yet.

Though Joe Giudice will be deported once he’s released from prison, a source tells PEOPLE the rest of the family hasn’t had a chance to figure out their plans yet.

The source says conversations about Teresa and the kids moving to Italy or not “have not happened yet.”

Teresa and Joe, both 46, share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

Another insider adds that Teresa will wait until after Joe decides whether or not to appeal the court’s ruling before making any plans. (Joe has 30 days to appeal.)

“It’s ridiculous to think that Teresa would even be making a decision about this right now,” the insider says. “No one has any answers as to whether or not he’ll appeal, and how long that will take. She’s not thinking that far in advance.”

Joe’s immigration attorneys told PEOPLE they do not yet have a comment.

Teresa was not in immigration court on Wednesday when Joe was Skyped in from prison to hear the judge rule on the deportation order. Joe is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in 2019.

Before entering prison, Joe told PEOPLE that he did not expect to get deported.

“I don’t think I am going to be deported,” he said. “I’m not even worried about that. As far as that goes, we will worry about that when I get out.”

Even though Giudice has lived in America since he was a child, he never obtained citizenship , and immigrants can be deported from the United States if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

“I was a year old when I came here,” he explained on The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Checks In. “My parents are citizens. My brother and sister are citizens — they were born here. I just never thought to file for citizenship.”

According to current immigration laws, Giudice must have been over the age of 21 when his parents were granted citizenships. Had he been under the age of 21, he would have been granted citizenship with his parents automatically.

“I consider myself an American,” Joe said.

Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes as her husband and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.