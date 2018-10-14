Teresa & Joe Giudice's Daughter Milania, 13, Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Over Dad's Deportation

Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Milania says her family will continue fighting her father Joe Giudice’s deportation.

Less than a week after a judge ordered that Joe will be deported to his native Italy at the end of his prison sentence, Milania, 13, penned an emotional note praising her father, whom she describes as “the best dad in the world.”

“My dad, who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home,” she wrote. “We aren’t done fighting dad. I can’t believe this is happening. I can’t imagine another day without you.”

“We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy,” she continued, adding multiple heart emojis as well as “#heartbroken.”

Alongside her sweet message, Milania shared two father-daughter portraits of the pair smiling together.

Commenting on the post, Teresa let her daughter know how much she appreciated her supportive words.

“I love you,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Teresa and Joe, both 46, share four children: daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania and Audriana, 9.

Joe is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in 2019. His wife served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

An immigration court ruled on Wednesday that Joe, who emigrated to America as a child but never obtained citizenship, will be deported to his home country of Italy upon his release.

According to U.S. law, immigrants can be deported from the U.S. if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

Joe has 30 days to appeal the court’s decision.

Milania’s older sister Gia has also come to her father’s defense, sharing a video created by a man named Fred Rubino that called for an appeal of Joe’s impending deportation to his native Italy. In the video, Rubino claimed that the ruling on the father of four’s case was “racist” and “political” because Joe is Italian.

“Spread the word, could’ve said it better myself.. ❤️🙏🏻” Gia wrote in the caption. “I love you daddy, let’s fight this! @fredrubino.”

Since the ruling on Joe’s case was announced, Teresa has yet to issue her own statement, but a source close to the mother of four recently told PEOPLE that she’s “scared” about their family’s future.

“Teresa is trying her best to stay strong and put on a brave face for her kids, but there’s been a shakiness in Teresa’s voice she doesn’t usually have. She’s scared,” the source explained. “Family has always been the most important thing to Teresa. It kills her that her family has been broken up by this for so long, and she’s angry that something like this would happen again.”

“No decisions about the appeal have been made, as far as I know. But I’m sure they’ll appeal,” the insider added. “They did everything to fight their previous legal problems, so why wouldn’t they try to fight this?”