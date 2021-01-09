Teresa and Joe Giudice Share Sweet Tributes in Honor of Daughter Gia's 20th Birthday

Gia Giudice celebrated the milestone birthday with a small group of family and friends at an Italian restaurant in New Jersey

Gia Giudice is saying goodbye to her teenage years!

On Friday, Gia, the eldest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars (and exes) Teresa and Joe Giudice, celebrated her 20th birthday with lots of love from her family.

Joe, who currently lives in Italy and last saw Gia in person in November, posted a heartfelt video on Instagram in honor of his daughter's special day. The sweet montage included photos of Gia and her father together over the year alongside a message reading, "To the girl who changed my life."

"Happy birthday to my beautiful princess, GIA! ✨From my little girl who used to play with dolls, you have grown up to become a strong and independent woman, that I am proud of. Your accomplishments make me smile and pride [sic] of you ☝️," the father of four began a lengthy caption alongside the clip.

"I love you baby girl, more than words could ever describe. Thank you for being you and for being so special. I want you to always know you are the best big sister, daughter, and friend to many," Joe continued. "I thank you everyday for being an understanding and supporting daughter. You are not just my daughter, but my best friend too. 🔥 it up it’s your day!"

Gia sweetly replied, "Aww ❤️❤️ thank you so much daddy I love you."

Teresa — who also shares daughters Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 with ex Joe — also posted a video montage for Gia to commemorate her birthday on Instagram.

"I can’t believe my baby is 20 years old today!" the mom of four wrote. "You are strong and you are fierce and you make everything wrong in the world right. I love you more than you’ll ever know & I admire your strength and beauty."

"I love you baby girl and I hope this is the best birthday yet!! Thank you for always being such a wonderful role model for your sisters I’m so proud of you!! 🥳😘❣️🎀🛍🎁🎈🎊🎉 🥳😘❣️🎀🛍🎁🎈🎊🎉," the Bravo star concluded the post.

Gia responded to the heartfelt post, writing, "thank you mommy your my world I love you❤️❤️"

Gia's uncle, and Teresa's brother, Joey Gorga, also wished Gia a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, "I love you like my own."

To celebrate the special occasion, Gia was with a small group of friends and family went out to Di Palma Brothers, an Italian restaurant in northern New Jersey.