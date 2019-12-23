Teresa Giudice and Joe Consider a Split in RHONJ Teaser: 'Do You Just Want to End It Now?'

The Giudice family reunion in Italy last month will finally be shown during the second half of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10.

On Monday, Bravo released the RHONJ midseason teaser, which features the first footage of Teresa Giudice and her four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — reuniting with Joe Giudice in Italy, where he is living as he awaits news of his ongoing deportation case.

“Are you excited?” Gia asks Teresa, 47, in the trailer as they pack for the trip.

“I’m nervous,” the mother of four responds about reuniting with her husband.

Fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania tells Teresa, “You need to come out of this trip knowing what you want.”

Upon arriving in Italy, Teresa’s four daughters run full speed to embrace their father, 49.

The teaser shows the family of six happily enjoying their Italy excursions together. At dinner one night, Milania tearfully tells her parents and siblings, “I just couldn’t believe that we are all finally together again.”

However, the rocky relationship between Teresa and Joe is evident, as she tells him, “You know, you marry somebody, they are supposed to protect you, and everything came crashing down.”

“Do you want to just end it now?” Joe asks her.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last Tuesday that Teresa and Joe decided to split after 20 years of marriage.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE that the stars “have been separated,” and wanted to both move on. However, the source said Teresa has not been dating anyone.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said.

“Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father,” the source added. “She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long-distance relationship.”

Still, the source said “there are no plans for divorce” at this time, adding that “both of them are focused” on their four daughters.

Teresa and Joe were childhood sweethearts and got married in October 1999. They have been living apart for nearly four years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Due to the rough conditions inside the ICE facility, though, Joe requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal. He flew to Europe in October.

On Sunday, Teresa was photographed cuddling up to longtime friend and pool contractor Anthony Delorenzo while the pair made their way to get breakfast in New Jersey.

Giudice’s lawyer, James J. Leonard, respectfully declined to comment at the time.

Delorenzo appeared on the Bravo reality show earlier this season. He and Giudice dated as teenagers.

The same day as her breakfast with Delorenzo, Giudice commented on estranged husband Joe’s recent Instagram post, writing that his “beard looks good.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.