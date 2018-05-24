Teresa Giudice & Husband Joe Spend Their Birthdays Apart as Source Says He Lost 45 Lbs. in Prison

Teresa and Joe Giudice can’t wait to “be a family again,” a source tells PEOPLE.

This week, the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple celebrated their 46th birthdays apart while Joe serves out his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Joe, who transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania last November, has completed 27 months of his sentence thus far. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

According to the source, the couple — who share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9 — “can’t wait to be reunited.”

“These last few years have been tough on everybody,” the insider adds.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Nevertheless, both have held onto a positive outlook. Joe has lost 45 lbs. in prison and Teresa — who trimmed down with yoga during her own sentence — is spending plenty of time with her daughters as she takes care of the household.

“Joe is working out,” the source says. “Teresa is, too. They both look better than ever.”

To celebrate Teresa’s May 18 birthday, the Giudice daughters threw her a surprise party at the house with close friends and family.

“She was very surprised and had no idea,” the source says. “Joe called during the party and wished her a happy birthday.”

For Joe’s May 22 birthday, he called the house and all the girls sang happy birthday to him.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice: I ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Moving to Italy If Joe Gets Deported After Prison Sentence

In January, Teresa’s lawyer told PEOPLE that rumors of trouble in the couple’s marriage are completely false.

“It’s extremely sad that there are actually people out there and semi-reputable media outlets who seem to take pleasure in perpetuating horrible rumors and fake news stories about this family,” said attorney James J. Leonard Jr. “Haven’t they been through enough? Haven’t the children suffered enough? People need to let this family live their lives. Enough is enough. No one is cheating, no one is getting divorced. The truth is they can’t wait to be together again.”

“These last few years have been very challenging and very difficult,” he added. “Both Joe and Teresa have each lost a parent, have both experienced incarceration and have both been without one another for long periods of time. I can tell you from having deeply personal conversations with both of them, what they want more than anything is to be together with one another and their children and move forward to brighter days as a family.”