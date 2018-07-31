Teresa Giudice Is Celebrating Summer with Her Daughters: See All Her Sweet Family Photos

Life’s a beach!

Teresa Giudice and her family have been making the most of their summer, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is documenting their outings on Instagram.

On Monday, she shared photos and videos of herself soaking up the sun with daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

“Riding the waves,” Teresa, 46, captioned a photo of her and Gia on a jet ski. She also shared a snap of the two posing side by side, with Gia in an orange bikini and and Teresa in a striped one piece swimsuit.

The proud mom also shared snaps of her youngest daughter Audriana, including a video of her doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

“Audriana rocking the KiKi,” she captioned the clip.

The Bravo star — who recently dropped weight and toned up for a bodybuilding competition — also shared a boomerang of herself shimmying on a floatie, as well as pictures of her brother Joe Gorga and their dad Giacinto.

Teresa has been manning the household solo while her husband Joe serves out his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania last November. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

In May, a source told PEOPLE the couple “can’t wait to be reunited.”

“These last few years have been tough on everybody,” added the source.