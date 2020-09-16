Teresa Giudice Celebrates Youngest Daughter Audriana's 11th Birthday: 'I'm So Proud of You'

Teresa Giudice celebrated her daughter Audriana's birthday with an extravagant cake and balloon display

Audriana Giudice is growing up!

Teresa Giudice celebrated her youngest daughter's 11th birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday Audriana!! I love being your mom. You are such a thoughtful, strong dedicated daughter & I'm so proud of you everyday!" she wrote alongside a slideshow of pictures of the two. "You are so kind to everyone and have such love for animals and people alike! Thanks for being my baby! I love you to the moon and back my sweet baby girl!"

In another post, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, shared a photo of the mother and daughter posing behind an extravagant birthday cake, complete with Audriana's name and the number 11.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful precious angel Audriana I adore U," she wrote.

Teresa also posted a photo of Audriana standing in front of a large, pink balloon display, writing, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful sweet Audriana love you to the moon and back."

Audriana's oldest sister Gia Giudice also dedicated an Instagram post to the birthday girl, whom she lovingly referred to as a "pocket full of sunshine."

"Happy 11th birthday to my little pocket of sunshine! your [sic] getting so big I love you so much lil sissy," she wrote.

Audriana is the youngest of four daughters. Teresa also shares Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, and Milania, 14, with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Joe and Teresa recently finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage.

"Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another," a source told PEOPLE. "They still have love for each other, they just aren't in love with each other."