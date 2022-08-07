See All the Celebs Who Got Glammed Up for Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Saturday at East Brunswick, New Jersey, surrounded by fellow Real Housewives and other celebs

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on August 7, 2022 05:32 PM
Photo: Loni Love/Instagram
01 of 12

Dorinda Medley and the Newlyweds

Dorinda Medley/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas were surrounded by loved ones as they celebrated their big day with fellow Real Housewives stars like New York City's Dorinda Medley.

"A beautiful wedding filled with love, friends, laughter and happiness. Thank you for letting me be a part of this magical night," Medley, 57, wrote on Instagram.

02 of 12

Loni Love and Real Housewives

Loni Love/Instagram

Loni Love posed on the dance floor with Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore, as well as Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan.

"What a beautiful day .. celebrating Teresa and Louie… this was awesome….the couple has more to come!!" Love, 51, wrote on Instagram.

03 of 12

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania

𝘑𝘌𝘕𝘕𝘐𝘍𝘌𝘙 𝘈𝘠𝘋𝘐𝘕/Instagram

Giudice had her Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania served as bridesmaids, sporting pink dresses for the occasion.

04 of 12

Dorinda Medley and Alexia Echevarria

Dorinda Medley/Instagram

Medley posed for a snap with Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria.

05 of 12

Jackie Goldschneider and Jill Zarin

Jackie Mark Goldschneider/Instagram

RHONJ's Jackie Goldschneider met up with RHONY alum Jill Zarin.

06 of 12

Jill Zarin and Gary Brody

Jill Zarin/Instagram

Zarin, 58, brought boyfriend Gary Brody as her date. "I think this might be my favorite photo of us!" she wrote on Instagram.

07 of 12

Loni Love and Cynthia Bailey

Loni Love/Instagram

Bailey, 55, was feeling the Love as she puckered up for a selfie with The Real host.

08 of 12

Kenya Moore and Chanel Ayan

Chanel Ayan/Instagram

Ayan, 43, made fast friends with Moore, 51. "Kenyan Somali girl meets the queen KENYA," Ayan wrote on Instagram.

09 of 12

Ashley Darby and Chanel Ayan

Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram

Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby also hung out with Ayan at the reception. "This BEAUTY!!" she wrote with a photo of them on her Instagram Story.

10 of 12

Ashley Darby and Phaedra Parks

Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram

Darby posed for a photo with fellow mother Parks, 48, as well. "Baddie boy moms," she wrote.

11 of 12

Loni Love and Margaret Josephs

Loni Love/Instagram

Love also caught up with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

12 of 12

Housewives Assemble!

Loni Love/Instagram

Hitting the dance floor, RHONJ newcomer Jennifer Fesler posed for the ultimate group photo with Darby, Josephs, Ayan, Bailey, Moore, Medley, Parks and Goldschneider.

