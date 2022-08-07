People.com Entertainment TV See All the Celebs Who Got Glammed Up for Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Saturday at East Brunswick, New Jersey, surrounded by fellow Real Housewives and other celebs By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Weekends Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography he got his professional start at OUT Magazine The Advocate and Teen Vogue and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year." People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2022 05:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Loni Love/Instagram 01 of 12 Dorinda Medley and the Newlyweds Dorinda Medley/Instagram Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas were surrounded by loved ones as they celebrated their big day with fellow Real Housewives stars like New York City's Dorinda Medley. "A beautiful wedding filled with love, friends, laughter and happiness. Thank you for letting me be a part of this magical night," Medley, 57, wrote on Instagram. 02 of 12 Loni Love and Real Housewives Loni Love/Instagram Loni Love posed on the dance floor with Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore, as well as Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan. "What a beautiful day .. celebrating Teresa and Louie… this was awesome….the couple has more to come!!" Love, 51, wrote on Instagram. 03 of 12 Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania 𝘑𝘌𝘕𝘕𝘐𝘍𝘌𝘙 𝘈𝘠𝘋𝘐𝘕/Instagram Giudice had her Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania served as bridesmaids, sporting pink dresses for the occasion. 04 of 12 Dorinda Medley and Alexia Echevarria Dorinda Medley/Instagram Medley posed for a snap with Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria. 05 of 12 Jackie Goldschneider and Jill Zarin Jackie Mark Goldschneider/Instagram RHONJ's Jackie Goldschneider met up with RHONY alum Jill Zarin. 06 of 12 Jill Zarin and Gary Brody Jill Zarin/Instagram Zarin, 58, brought boyfriend Gary Brody as her date. "I think this might be my favorite photo of us!" she wrote on Instagram. 07 of 12 Loni Love and Cynthia Bailey Loni Love/Instagram Bailey, 55, was feeling the Love as she puckered up for a selfie with The Real host. 08 of 12 Kenya Moore and Chanel Ayan Chanel Ayan/Instagram Ayan, 43, made fast friends with Moore, 51. "Kenyan Somali girl meets the queen KENYA," Ayan wrote on Instagram. 09 of 12 Ashley Darby and Chanel Ayan Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby also hung out with Ayan at the reception. "This BEAUTY!!" she wrote with a photo of them on her Instagram Story. 10 of 12 Ashley Darby and Phaedra Parks Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram Darby posed for a photo with fellow mother Parks, 48, as well. "Baddie boy moms," she wrote. 11 of 12 Loni Love and Margaret Josephs Loni Love/Instagram Love also caught up with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs. 12 of 12 Housewives Assemble! Loni Love/Instagram Hitting the dance floor, RHONJ newcomer Jennifer Fesler posed for the ultimate group photo with Darby, Josephs, Ayan, Bailey, Moore, Medley, Parks and Goldschneider.