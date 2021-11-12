Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Luis Ruelas Gave Her a Love Letter to Open 'Each Day' During RHUGT

Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021

Teresa Giudice's love can go the distance.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming Peacock spinoff Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Teresa prepares to say goodbye to her now-fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas ahead of the week-long vacation. But before she leaves, Ruelas presents her with a going-away present.

"Eight cards to open up each day," he says as he hands Teresa a stack of envelopes and a bracelet.

"Babe, I love you," Teresa says in response.

Ultimate Girls Trip was filmed before Ruelas popped the question in late October. PEOPLE broke the news of their engagement and Teresa later shared the romantic moment engagement on Instagram, calling Ruelas the "love of my life."

The first series trailer showed drama between Ramona and Kenya — and Bravo's exclusive preview also touched on the tension. "I've heard Kenya can be a little difficult and tough, but I can be a little difficult and tough, too," Ramona said in a confessional interview.

But Ramona isn't going in alone. She asked her RHONY costar, Luann, to make sure the two had "each other's backs" throughout the trip.

"Well of course — until you put your foot in your mouth," says Luann. "And then you're on your own."

And while all of the women appear to start the trip with an open mind, the show's trailer previously teased a few scuffles among the cast.

When some of the ladies' significant others visit, Kyle, 52, whispers to husband Mauricio Umansky of Ramona: "They call her the Ramonacoaster, because she's just all over the place."

Later over dinner, Kenya, 50, questions whether Kyle wants "to be a friend to anyone" on the trip. Cynthia, 54, also seems to take issue with Kyle, telling her, "I was a little irritated."

"By me?" asks Kyle, to which Cynthia says, "You kind of kicked it off."

PEOPLE confirmed in February that a Real Housewives all-stars season was in the works at Peacock. Filming for the spinoff began in April.