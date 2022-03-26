Teresa Giudice's oldest daughter Gia Giudice revealed she was in the hospital Thursday

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Are Helping Her Recover After Her Hospital Stay: 'They Give Me So Much Love'

Teresa Giudice is out of the hospital and recovering with the help of her daughters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a sweet video of Gia Giudice, 21, and Milania Giudice, 16, relaxing on a couch on Friday, one day after Gia revealed Teresa was in the hospital.

"I love my daughters they give me so much love," Teresa said softly in a clip shared on her Instagram Story. "I love you Gia, Milania."

On Thursday, Gia shared on her Instagram Story that Teresa was in the hospital.

Beside a photo of her mom laying in a hospital bed, Gia wrote, "Such a trooper, I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Teresa's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., clarified why the mother of four had been hospitalized.

"Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning," her attorney said. "She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

Along with Gia and Milania, Teresa shares daughters Audriana, 12, and Gabriella, 17, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage. She has since moved on with Luis "Louie" Ruelas, to whom she got engaged in October when he popped the question during the couple's trip to Greece.

Last month, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, host Andy Cohen asked Teresa if she and Ruelas will have a prenup.

Teresa simply responded, "No."

"I mean, I would [sign a prenup], you know, if he said so. I'm so very easy about that," Teresa told Cohen. "He definitely has more than me. I would never take anything from him, I'm so not like that."