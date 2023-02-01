Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Lands Job in Immigration Law: 'Her Heart is So Big'

Gia Giudice has accepted a post-undergrad job!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter will start working for attorney Kathleen Martinez — a virtual immigration lawyer who serves the community in all 50 American states. Sharing an introduction to Gia, 22 — the newest member of her team — on TikTok Tuesday, Martinez wrote: "You're never going to guess who I just hired."

Alongside a photo of Gia, the attorney added, "The next generation."

In the comments section, Martinez praised Gia for her passion for immigration rights. "She wants to help immigrants more than people realize," she said. "Her heart is so big for that."

Gia also shared the news in a joint Instagram post with Martinez. She's since been met with several congratulatory messages, including from stepfather Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"Congratulations!! You look amazing!" Ruelas wrote. "Super proud of you! ❤️."

Gia recently revealed she's finishing up her undergraduate degree at Rutgers University before pursuing her "dream" of attending law school. However, her decision to step into immigration law comes after her father, Joe Giudice, was deported from America in 2019.

Following the completion of his 41-month prison stint for fraud, Joe, 50, was taken into ICE custody and remained at a federal facility until he was deported to Italy. After three appeals by Joe were denied, his attorney James J. Leonard told PEOPLE: "We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy."

"The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward thinking members of Congress," Leonard added.

Joe is still unable to return to his family in America. However, he's settled in the Bahamas, where his daughters visit frequently.

In late 2021, Joe told E! News that he began the legal process to return to America.