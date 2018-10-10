Teresa Giudice Once Said She 'Wouldn't Mind' Moving to Italy with Deported Husband Joe

Will Teresa Giudice move herself and her kids to Italy?

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Joe Giudice will be deported once he’s released from prison, and the family’s fate remains unclear.

During January’s RHONJ reunion, Teresa seemed optimistic when asked about the possibility that her 46-year-old husband would be sent back to Italy — and implied she’d move there with him.

“I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” said Teresa, also 46. “I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

The couple share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

Giudice family

A judge ruled on the deportation order in immigration court Wednesday morning. Teresa was not in court, and Joe has 30 days to appeal the decision.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” the judge announced at the hearing, according to RadarOnline. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in 2019.

Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes as her husband and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

The couple’s attorney declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.