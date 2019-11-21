Teresa Giudice Says She Would Support Her Daughters If They Wanted to Move to Italy

Teresa Giudice is not opposed to letting her four daughters live in Italy with their father Joe Giudice.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and shared her feelings on her kids — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — potentially moving abroad.

“Yes, of course,” Teresa said simply, answering a fan’s question on whether or not she’d support her daughters’ decision to move.

Following Teresa and the girls’ quick trip to visit Joe earlier this month, Teresa exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that her kids are planning to spend Christmas with their dad.

“They’ve never spent Christmas in Italy before,” said Teresa. “So that’ll be nice and different. And there’s a lot of family there too, so it’d be nice.”

The reality star shared that her daughters also wanted to see Joe for Thanksgiving in the Bahamas.

“But Joe is getting his passport. I think he’s going to get in 10 to 12 days,” she explained. “I don’t think it’s going to be in time.”

“They’re like, forget about Thanksgiving,” she added of her daughters. “So I think they want to go out to see him for Christmas.”

Regarding the possibility of her spending Christmas in Italy as well, Teresa told PEOPLE “It depends on my work schedule.”

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for nearly four. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015. Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Due to the rough conditions inside the ICE facility, though, Joe requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal. He flew to Europe in October.

Shortly before the Giudice family trip to Italy, Joe appeared in his first television interview since he went to prison in March 2016, chatting via satellite with Teresa in a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special.

During the interview, both Teresa and Joe told Cohen that they’re at a crossroads with their marriage and would not be making any decisions until they spent some time together in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Although they both maintained that they still love each other, Teresa again said she would have no choice but to divorce Joe if he is indeed deported.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Teresa said, explaining that her kids understood. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”