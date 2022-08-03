Teresa Giudice's Upcoming Wedding to Luis Ruelas Will Be Filmed for 'RHONJ' Special, Says Source

Wedding bells are about to ring for Teresa Giudice –– and her fans will have a chance to watch the big day!

A source tells PEOPLE the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas will be filmed for a Bravo special. The nuptials are set to take place on Saturday in New Jersey.

It's unclear how many episodes the special will consist of, but it's expected to air after filming for season 13 of RHONJ wraps on Wednesday, the insider notes.

The news comes a few weeks after Teresa insisted to Entertainment Tonight that their nuptials will not be featured on the Bravo hit show. "No, it's not going — not on Housewives, no," she said. "So, we'll see what happens."

As fans know, Teresa, 50, and Ruelas met in 2020 while vacationing on the Jersey Shore. The twosome got engaged at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece in October 2021.

Around the time of their engagement, a source opened up to PEOPLE about Teresa and Ruelas' relationship, calling the pair "true soulmates."

"He's given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through. Their life is very peaceful and quiet together. She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe but I don't think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie," the source said, referencing her split from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

"They are true soulmates," the insider continued of Teresa and Ruelas. "It's a really special time for all of them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teresa previously revealed she will have her four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with Joe — serve as bridesmaids for the joyous occasion alongside four other women. The reality star also revealed her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, won't be included in the bridal party.

In January, the RHONJ star told PEOPLE that she felt "a little overwhelmed" planning the special occasion, though she knew she didn't want the wedding "to be about everyone else."

"I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I," she said. "You always do things better and different at the same time. So I'm doing it, and I want it to just be about us."

RELATED VIDEO: RHONJ: Luis Ruelas Asks for Joe Gorga's Blessing to Marry Teresa as Questions Loom About His Past

Most recently, Teresa celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower, attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals, including Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Ashley Darby and RHONJ newbies Danielle Cabral and Caroline Rauseo. Other notable RHONJ faces, like Gorga and Dina Manzo, were absent from the occasion.

Despite Teresa's love for Ruelas and belief that he's her "soulmate", not everyone has expressed pure excitement for the upcoming marriage.

Ruelas has former domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife. Because of his alleged past, his connection to Teresa has been under a microscope on RHONJ as other housewives learned of the allegations. But he denied the rumors on a previous episode of the show.

"I say like, 'Please mind your business,'" Teresa told ET in Ruelas' defense last November. "You should want someone to be happy, because if you want someone else to be happy, then happiness comes to you. I'm about that. I'm not about ever hurting someone or tearing them down or anything like that."