Teresa Giudice ‘Would Love to Talk’ to Trump About Husband Joe’s Deportation — If He'll Call Her

Teresa Giudice is open to talking to President Donald Trump about possibly pardoning her husband Joe Giudice to prevent his court-ordered deportation — she’s just waiting for Trump to call her first.

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star and mother of four personally knows the president, having starred on Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 when Trump was host of the NBC reality competition series. She was also a supporter of his during the 2016 election, though she was on supervised release following her 11-month prison sentence and couldn’t legally vote.

“I would love to speak to him if he would like to call me,” she said during an appearance on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I haven’t, but I said, if he wants to speak to me, I would love it.”

Cohen then suggested Teresa make the first move. “I think he’s got other things to do,” the host and Bravo executive said. “I think it would take you reaching out to him. Are you going to try?”

“We’ll see what happens,” Teresa said.

Despite their Apprentice experience, Teresa recently told PEOPLE, “I don’t have a relationship with Mr. Donald Trump in that way.”

She added, “I would take his call. If he would call me, of course I would take his call.”

Joe, 48, is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in March 2019.

On Oct. 10, an immigration court ruled that Joe, who emigrated to America as a child but never obtained citizenship, will be deported to his home country of Italy upon his release. The judge gave him 30 days to appeal the decision, which Joe’s team is actively pursuing.

“They did make an example out of us. They said that, so they said they’re making examples,” Teresa previously told PEOPLE. “I think the judge even said it when she was sentencing us. So they do that so everybody else kind of sees what happens to us, and then they’ll make sure that they don’t do it. But meanwhile, it’s like they target people that are on TV or that are … in the public eye. … But then I’m sure there’s so many people because they’re not in the public eye that are getting away with so much.”

The Giudice family is doing everything in their power to make sure that Joe returns home to New Jersey.

“They know we’re gonna fight it. They know mommy is doing everything she can,” Teresa says of her daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9. “They know I’m doing everything I can. So that’s it. That’s all I can do.”

For the time being, Teresa says she’s “taking it day by day” and doing “whatever we have to do.”

“He’s very upset,” Teresa told PEOPLE of Joe, who they’ve since visited in prison. “And hopefully, you know we have two attorneys or even three I think right now, I think they’re bringing on a third one … and hopefully they’ll be able to appeal this and Joe will be able to come home.”

“Whatever the attorneys tell me. Whatever they tell me, that’s what I do,” Teresa continued. “You know, we’re going to fight this.”