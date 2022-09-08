Teresa Giudice Wants to Make Husband Luis Ruelas 'Proud' on 'DWTS' : 'He's Has the Moves'

Teresa Giudice has a lot to live up to.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, tells PEOPLE she's hoping to impress her family on Dancing with the Stars — including her new husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"My husband is Latino so he definitely has the moves," she says. "So I definitely have to make him proud. He dances amazing. So I have to make him and his family proud."

Giudice isn't a dancer herself, though her four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, who turns 13 on Sept. 14 — know a thing or two about the art style as current and former competitive dancers.

Of her own dance capabilities, Giudice pointed to her children's talents as a hopeful measure of her own.

"I started all four of my girls dancing since they were two-and-a-half. And the only one that's still competitively dancing now is Audriana, my youngest," she explains. "She gave me the best advice... She said to make sure you have fun. Enjoy every moment. Feel your partner's energy and don't be scared... And just dance like it's your last time dancing. Make the best of it, which I thought she was so cute."

"Hopefully, if they've got the moves, then I definitely have the moves, because I'm the one that made them," adds Giudice. "I want all my daughters to be proud of me. And I want my husband to be proud of me."

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The Dancing with the Stars cast was announced during Thursday morning's broadcast of Good Morning America. Alongside Giudice, a list of celebrities will put on their dancing shoes, including, but not limited to, Charli and Heidi D'Amelio, Selma Blair, Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady.

Giudice says the opportunity could give fans a chance to get to know her better — beyond the drama-filled episodes of RHONJ.

"Hopefully I gain a huger fan base and I really want America to really get to tap into the real Teresa Giudice and really get to know the real Teresa Giudice and not the Teresa Giudice that everyone's trying to trigger," she notes.

Much of the progress Giudice has seen in her own personality comes from her relationship with Ruelas, she adds.

"Sort of proud of myself, and thanks to my amazing husband that helped me to get this way. He really calms me down and keeps me very zen, very namaste. So yes, I needed that in my life," she says.

"See, God was looking out for me. He's totally my soulmate," she adds.

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice Says She and Luis Ruelas Had Sex 5 Times a Day on Their Honeymoon: 'We're Very Sexual'

Giudice tied the knot with Ruelas, 47, in August during a black tie ceremony in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The pair began dating in 2020 after meeting at the Jersey Shore and got engaged in October 2021.

Bravo cameras filmed the event, which will be featured on an upcoming wedding special expected to air next year after the conclusion of RHONJ's 14th season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.