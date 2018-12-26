As he serves out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016, Joe Giudice received a special pre-Christmas visit from his wife Teresa.

PEOPLE confirms that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, visited Joe, 48, in prison last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Teresa tries to make the holidays about the girls, but obviously they miss their father,” her lawyer James J. Leonard Jr. tells PEOPLE. “Joe is on everybody’s mind and despite being where he is, remains a big presence in everyone’s lives through phone calls, emails and visits. It’s not ideal, but this family has been doing this since 2015. God willing it all be over soon and Joe will return home where he belongs.”

RELATED: Joe Giudice’s Deportation Is ‘Breaking His Heart,’ Source Says: ‘He Didn’t Deserve This’

The holidays come at a tough time for the family: In October, an immigration court ruled to deport Joe to his native Italy after his prison sentence. (Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.)

Though Joe appealed the ruling in November, he still faces deportation.

RELATED VIDEO: Margaret Josephs Predicts Teresa Giudice Would Move to Italy ‘Part Time’ Upon Husband’s Deportation

Nevertheless, Teresa — who served a little over 11 months in prison, herself, for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015 — is staying strong as she cares for the couple’s four daughters: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

The Bravo star and her daughters celebrated Christmas in New Jersey with her brother Joe Gorga, documenting the festivities on Instagram.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Reveals Her Daughters’ ‘Hysterical’ Reaction to Their Dad’s Upcoming Deportation

After wrapping up their celebrations at home, Teresa and her daughters flew to Jamaica, where they’re enjoying a stay at the Moon Palace resort in Ocho Rios.

The proud mom captioned a glamorous photo on Tuesday of her and her girls standing in front of a Christmas tree, captioning it: “Merry Christmas from my family to yours.”