Teresa Giudice Visits Father in Hospital amid Joe Giudice Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice‘s father has been hospitalized.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star visited her father, Giacinto Gorga, in the hospital on Friday, posting a photo from his bedside to social media.

Teresa shared a photo of her boots resting on a hospital bed to her Instagram Story, according to US Weekly.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, also stopped by to pay him a visit.

While keeping his father company, Joe snapped a selfie of the two smiling. In it, Giacinto wears a hospital gown and is connected to medical monitors.

“#family,” he captioned the photo.

Teresa commented on the photo, writing, “love you both very much.”

Joe also posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story while in the hospital, including one in which Giacinto references his late wife, Antonia Gorga, who died in March 2017 at the age of 66.

“I’m gonna go see my wife,” he said, according to Us. “I miss my wife.”

“That’s what you call true love,” Joe said. “He misses his wife. Right, Pa? She was a good woman. Treated him like a king, every day.”

Giacinto was hospitalized for pneumonia last November. Neither Joe nor Teresa has revealed the reason behind their father’s most recent hospital stay, which comes just weeks after Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice was ordered to be deported.

On Oct. 10, a judge ruled in immigration court that Joe will be deported to Italy, where he was born, after he gets out of prison. Joe is currently serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that started in March 2016 and is set to end in 2019.

Teresa spent nearly a year in prison from January to December 2015 after she was found guilty of fraud charges.