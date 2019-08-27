RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Photographed Without Her Wedding Ring on Vacation in Mykonos

While her husband Joe Giudice remains in ICE custody, Teresa Giudice is ending her summer with a magical vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, was photographed talking to friends on the beautiful beach of Mykonos. Wearing a black, two-piece bikini, Giudice also sported several bracelets and ring on her middle finger but seemed to go without one important piece of jewelry: her wedding ring.

The Bravo star has been sharing many photos of the incredible scenery and food from her trip abroad to her Instagram story for days now. The vacation comes amidst husband Joe’s detainment in a immigration detention center in Pennsylvania, where he has been held since his release from prison in March.

“Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees,” Joe’s attorney James Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE when he was released after a 41-month sentence.

Teresa Giudice

“His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Guidice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him,” Leonard added.

An immigration court ruled to deport the Bravo star to his native Italy in October 2018. Joe filed an appeal a month later. He has lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship and, according to U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of a “crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

Joe was granted permission in May to continue living in the U.S. as he awaits the ruling. Leonard did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Tuesday about Joe’s next trial date.

The star has missed several milestones in his daughters’ lives while in ICE custody, including Gia’s high school graduation in June. The 18-year-old is heading off to college to Rutgers University to begin her freshman year.

Teresa, Gia and Joe

Teresa has spoken about the difficulties of having Joe absent for Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” she said in a Bravo Insider video. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

Teresa Giudice

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through,” she continued. “They should have their daddy here.”

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Teresa added. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

Joe began serving time for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

In February, during the RHONJ reunion part 2, the reality star told host Andy Cohen not to read into photographs that were snapped of her while she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring — making it clear that the rock had no bearing on the state of her marriage.

“Who cares? Who cares if I wear my rings or I don’t?” Teresa said, adding that Joe isn’t concerned with the item either. “Joe never wore rings!”