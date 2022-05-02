Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas got engaged in October 2021 after they met while vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore the year prior

Teresa Giudice Says She Still Doesn't Know if Her Wedding Will Be Televised: 'We'll See'

Teresa Giudice is still up in the air about how she plans to showcase her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

While in conversation with E! News' Daily Pop last week, the Real Housewives of Jersey City star, 49, said that she still doesn't know if her nuptials to Ruelas, 47, will make it onto television screens when the pair say "I do."

"I don't know," Giudice told hosts Justin Sylvester and Tia Carrere about featuring her big day on her hit Bravo series. "We'll see."

"Luis, of course, [being on television] is not something he signed up for," the mother of four added about her beau. "He met Teresa Giudice and ... does he want to be on TV? No. But, if he dates me, does he have to be on TV? I mean, of course."

Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021 Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas | Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Giudice met Ruelas while they were vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore. In November 2020, PEOPLE confirmed the pair's relationship, and their engagement was announced later in October 2021.

Speaking with PEOPLE in January 2022, Giudice said that the pair have had to adjust their wedding vision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri," said the star. "But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri."

For their upcoming nuptials, there is one thing that Giudice knows for certain. "I don't want it to be about everyone else," she explained, adding: "I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I. You always do things better and different at the same time. So I'm doing it, and I want it to just be about us."

Continuing to speak with E! News' Daily Pop, Giudice doubled down on her decision to not include sister-in-law and RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga as her bridesmaid.

"It is what it is. I'm not her best friend, she's not my best friend. We're family. I love her. She's my sister-in-law, and vice versa," she said. "And I'm sure she loves me because I'm her sister-in-law. But do we hang out like best friends? No, we don't, and I'm okay with that."

Giudice also detailed that she would be open to having her ex-husband Joe Giudice attend her wedding to Ruelas, but explained he is unable to given his deportation back to Italy.