Teresa Giudice Teases RHONJ Reunion, Says She Shows a 'Different Side' of Herself

Teresa Giudice Reveals if She and Danielle Staub Could Ever Become Friends Again

Teresa Giudice is standing strong.

Ahead of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 reunion Wednesday night, Giudice, 49, says she's excited for viewers to see a "different side" of her.

"I feel like I've been attacked the whole time I've been on this show, people have tried to take me down," she tells PEOPLE. "It's been season after season after season. I'm not letting that happen anymore."

"I've always had people come at me, so nobody really got a true sense of who Teresa Giudice really is," she adds. "I think you're going to start seeing the real me at this reunion."

In a sneak peek at the reunion, Giudice appears to be at the center of much of the conversation, with the two-part special covering everything from the false rumors Giudice spread that Jackie Goldschneider's husband was cheating on her (and the subsequent analogy Goldschneider made about Giudice's daughter Gia), her new romance with boyfriend Luis Ruelas and how her ex Joe Giudice's feels about watching her move on.

While Giudice admits that the day was certainly emotional at times, she says she feels like she was able to stand up for herself in a way she hasn't in the past.

"I am the OG and everyone wants to try to take the OG down, but that's just not going to happen," she says. "It is what it is and it comes with the territory, which, when you're the champion, everybody wants to come and take the champion down. That's not going to happen."

"Everything I do in life, I always think about my four daughters, because I know they're looking at their mom and I want to be the best person for them," she continues. "I know I did what I had to do and I think I did a great job. Everybody can have their opinion, I don't really care. I did what I had to do."