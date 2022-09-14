Teresa Giudice Admits to 'DWTS' Nerves — but Her Daughter Has Faith: 'My Mom Could Win Anything'

The RHONJ star also told PEOPLE she's "practicing every single day" with her partner Pasha Pashkov

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 12:59 PM
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Even though Teresa Giudice has a strong support system heading into her Dancing with the Stars journey, The Real Housewives of New Jersey can't help harboring some nerves.

Days after it was announced last Thursday that Giudice would be partnering up with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov for season 31, she exclusively told PEOPLE she went into the DWTS experience with zero dance experience. That said, the fitness-minded Housewife (who's dipped her toe in bodybuilding and yoga instruction) has been "practicing every single day."

"[My daughter] Gia, she was a dancer. All four of my daughters started out dancing, like 2½, 3 years old," Giudice, 50, said at Tuesday's BOOHOO x Kourtney Kardashian Barker runway show. "Right now, the only one that's professionally dancing is my youngest, Audriana."

Fortunately Giudice can lean on Gia for dance advice.

"I told her that she needs to be engaged with her partner," shared Gia, 21. "She needs to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience."

Gia Giudice, <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Audriana Giudice attend the Boohoo X <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on the High Line on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/WireImage

Agreeing with Gia, Milania, 16, said: "She's watched Audriana at every dance competition. She's watched a million dancers. I think she's got it. I believe in her."

Added Milania, "I think my mom could win anything."

Giudice also share the advice she'll be telling herself before every performance: "Don't be nervous. Just do it."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode TBD" <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">TERESA GIUDICE</a>, PASHA PASHKO
Andrew Eccles/ABC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wayne Brady, Selma Blair, Vinny Guadagnino, Jordin Sparks and Charli D'Amelio are also among the star-studded bunch hitting the ballroom next week.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Wants to Make Husband Luis Ruelas 'Proud' on 'DWTS' : 'He Has the Moves'
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Says Pregnant Jenna Johnson is Happy Working on Their 'Life Goals'
Inside Vinny Guadagnino's Prep to Look 'Good in a Thong' for 3rd Run as Chippendales Stripper
'Jersey Shore' 's Vinny Guadagnino on How His Chippendales Experience Will Help Him on 'DWTS' : 'Rip It Off'
Heidi D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio
Heidi and Charli D'Amelio Get Real About Competing on 'DWTS' : 'There Can Only Be One Winner'
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
Jason Lewis, Liz Godwin
'Sex and the City' 's Jason Lewis on How His Fiancée Convinced Him to Be 'Less Pigheaded' and Join 'DWTS'
Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia, 21, Is All Grown Up — and the Spitting Image of Mom! — in New Photo
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa and Joe Giudice
Joe Giudice Is 'Very Happy' for Ex-Wife Teresa's New Marriage: 'Wish Everyone the Best!'
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Shouts Out 'Chosen Family' in Speech at Her Wedding That Joe and Melissa Gorga Skipped
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas 'Are Embarking on a Fairy Tale Honeymoon' — Without Cameras
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas Greek Honeymoon
Inside Teresa Giudice's Honeymoon in Greece with Husband Luis Ruelas
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
See All the Photos of Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Dress
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription