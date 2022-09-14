Teresa Giudice Admits to 'DWTS' Nerves — but Her Daughter Has Faith: 'My Mom Could Win Anything'

Even though Teresa Giudice has a strong support system heading into her Dancing with the Stars journey, The Real Housewives of New Jersey can't help harboring some nerves.

Days after it was announced last Thursday that Giudice would be partnering up with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov for season 31, she exclusively told PEOPLE she went into the DWTS experience with zero dance experience. That said, the fitness-minded Housewife (who's dipped her toe in bodybuilding and yoga instruction) has been "practicing every single day."

"[My daughter] Gia, she was a dancer. All four of my daughters started out dancing, like 2½, 3 years old," Giudice, 50, said at Tuesday's BOOHOO x Kourtney Kardashian Barker runway show. "Right now, the only one that's professionally dancing is my youngest, Audriana."

Fortunately Giudice can lean on Gia for dance advice.

"I told her that she needs to be engaged with her partner," shared Gia, 21. "She needs to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience."

Agreeing with Gia, Milania, 16, said: "She's watched Audriana at every dance competition. She's watched a million dancers. I think she's got it. I believe in her."

Added Milania, "I think my mom could win anything."

Giudice also share the advice she'll be telling herself before every performance: "Don't be nervous. Just do it."

Wayne Brady, Selma Blair, Vinny Guadagnino, Jordin Sparks and Charli D'Amelio are also among the star-studded bunch hitting the ballroom next week.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.