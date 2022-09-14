Entertainment TV Teresa Giudice Admits to 'DWTS' Nerves — but Her Daughter Has Faith: 'My Mom Could Win Anything' The RHONJ star also told PEOPLE she's "practicing every single day" with her partner Pasha Pashkov By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 14, 2022 12:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Even though Teresa Giudice has a strong support system heading into her Dancing with the Stars journey, The Real Housewives of New Jersey can't help harboring some nerves. Days after it was announced last Thursday that Giudice would be partnering up with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov for season 31, she exclusively told PEOPLE she went into the DWTS experience with zero dance experience. That said, the fitness-minded Housewife (who's dipped her toe in bodybuilding and yoga instruction) has been "practicing every single day." "[My daughter] Gia, she was a dancer. All four of my daughters started out dancing, like 2½, 3 years old," Giudice, 50, said at Tuesday's BOOHOO x Kourtney Kardashian Barker runway show. "Right now, the only one that's professionally dancing is my youngest, Audriana." Fortunately Giudice can lean on Gia for dance advice. "I told her that she needs to be engaged with her partner," shared Gia, 21. "She needs to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience." Gotham/WireImage Agreeing with Gia, Milania, 16, said: "She's watched Audriana at every dance competition. She's watched a million dancers. I think she's got it. I believe in her." Added Milania, "I think my mom could win anything." Teresa Giudice Wants to Make Husband Luis Ruelas 'Proud' on DWTS: 'He Has the Moves' Giudice also share the advice she'll be telling herself before every performance: "Don't be nervous. Just do it." Andrew Eccles/ABC Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Wayne Brady, Selma Blair, Vinny Guadagnino, Jordin Sparks and Charli D'Amelio are also among the star-studded bunch hitting the ballroom next week. Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.