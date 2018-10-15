Teresa Giudice Tours College with Gia as Joe Faces Deportation: 'Taking It One Day at a Time'

Teresa Giudice is taking it “one day at a time” following her husband Joe‘s deportation ruling last week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted an Instagram with her daughter Gia during a college tour at Rutgers University over the weekend.

“Taking it one day at a time with my beautiful Gia,” she wrote.

In the photo, Teresa and Gia, who is a senior in high school, smile in front of the Rutgers visitor center in New Jersey.

The post comes just one day after Teresa broke her social media silence for the first time since a judge ruled that Joe will be deported to his native Italy at the end of his prison sentence.

She shared an image of the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes with her hands, seemingly crying and covering tears.

Teresa, 46, captioned the Instagram with a series of praying hand emojis. The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of immigration in the United States.

Joe, also 46, is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in 2019 and has 30 days to appeal the immigration court’s ruling.

Even though Joe has lived in America since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported from the United States if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Teresa “never imaged Joe would really get deported.”

“This is going to break her,” the source said. “She always knew that this was a possibility, but she put it out of her head. That’s the only way she could go on living day to day.”

The couple share four children: daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.